This cheeky bathroom accessory appears to be everywhere this season, but nowhere cheaper than at discount favourite store B&M! The ‘Get Naked’ B&M bathmat is just £6.99, compared to an almost identical version at Urban Outfitters for £25.

Their latest design has been flying off the shelves, thanks to its cheeky slogan and even better price tag!

This humorous, although entirely fair, design is just the thing to add a touch of personality to our bathrooms.

More price comparisons: Channel the stylish Next look for less with new B&M homeware bargains

New slogan B&M bathmat

This characterful design has been popping up all over social media, thanks to it’s cheeky nature. The towelling white design features heavily embossed black type that reads GET NAKED.

While it’s a true point, because you do indeed need to remove your clothing before you get in to the shower, it’s still a cheeky sentiment – but that’s what we’re loving.

Sadly the design is not currently available to buy online, only in stores.

Here’s the almost identical design at the hip homeware store Urban Outfitters. The only real significant difference is the price tag, with this one being £25.

The discount retailer shared a picture, one snapped by one savvy shopper who’s already bagged the brilliant bargain. Immediately the post was flooded with likes, amassing 6,459 in only a few days along with 351 enthusiastic comments. With ‘Love this 😂😂😂’ and ‘need 😍😍’ among the many, many comments of adoration.

The ‘Get Naked’ design has been a favourite of the past few seasons at Urban Outfitters. So much so the cool interiors store has introduced it in a new. The new version is a more feminine design, echoing the same sentiment featuring pretty floral accents – in the same fluffy terry cloth style.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Get Naked Floral Bath Mat, £25, Urban Outfitters

Slogan bathmats shared on social media

It’s a thing, trust us…

Another popular design doing the rounds is, in the words of Beyonce, ‘I woke up like this’.

Which slogan would you choose for your bathroom?