We’ve seen wardrobes updated with rattan panels and sideboards upcycled with wood batons – but this is the first time we’ve discovered a piece of furniture that’s been given a revamp with lollipop sticks!

For more inspiration visit our DIY and Decorating channel

Inspired by the trend for strip-wood furniture, 36-year-old science teacher Laura Deller decided to give her IKEA chest a fresh new look using a clever lollipop stick DIY hack. Not only does it look fabulous, but the whole make cost her less than £20!

Bedford-based Laura has been busy renovating her home, a 70’s fixer-upper, and showed off the clever hack to her followers on Instagram where it went down a storm. The clever upcycler received over 14.3k likes and 680 comments!

For more budget decorating ideas visit our dedicated gallery.

Lollipop stick DIY hack