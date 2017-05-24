Are you ready to make the most of the sales this coming bank holiday weekend?

Whether you're looking to buy new furniture or tackle a decorating project - don't miss our selection of the best sales to help you save this weekend.

From fabulous furniture discounts, lighting special offers and specialist paint deals we’ve tracked down the hottest sales around this bank holiday – so you don’t have to.



Bank holiday sales are a prime time to purchase larger investment furniture pieces, such as sofas and beds- with many great deals to be had. This bank holiday marks the end of summer, making it the last chance to get great discounts before we’re engulfed in the bargain bonanza that is Black Friday and then Christmas madness.

Bank Holiday DIY Deals

‘Buy now paint it later’ with Wickes

If you’re decor is looking in need of a refresh now is the time to purchase the paint, even if you’re busy all weekend stock up for a rainy day!

You can do the whole house for a fraction of the price with the brilliant offer at Wickes , on now until Monday Buy 1 get 1 free on all 2.5L coloured emulsion paint.

Wickes are also offering great deals off of otherwise expensive decorating materials;

Buy now: up to 65% off Kitchens until Monday 28th

Buy now: An extra 20% off Kitchen Worktops

Amazing savings at Amazon

If a long weekend for you is the perfect time to get handy you’ll be happy to get your hands on any of these great gadgets at knock-down prices

Buy now: 35% off Bosch AQT 3400+ High Pressure Washer, was £99.99 NOW £64.99

Buy now: 10% off Bosch PSB 18 LI-2 Ergonomic cordless Combi Drill with 18 V Lithium-Ion, was £127.99 NOW £115.19

Robert Dyas Deals

The has a clearance sale now on until Thursday 31st August. Here’s our pick of items to look out for;

71% off Morphy Richards Equip 3-piece Saucepan Set in black, originally £59.99 now just £17.43

60% off Silentnight Anti-allergy 10.5 tog Double Duvet, was £49.99 now just £19.93

Both of these would make great buys for cash-strapped first time buyers or university starters.

Massive savings at Marks & Spencer

Don’t miss the summer deal at Marks & Spencer – where there’s a generous 30% off! There are discounts on a huge variety of home accessories from rugs and cushions to dinnerware sets. The 30% off also applies across lots of their best selling furniture ranges.

This fabulous brass bed fills us with a warm feeling of nostalgia, it reminds us of Bedknobs and Broomsticks! The Edwardian-style steel frame has a timeless antique brass finish. it’s on special offer this week with 20% off

Buy Now: Castello Brass Bedstead, £359.20

Statement dark furniture pieces will still be a big trend for the next season and beyond, so it’s a great time to snap up fabulous furniture pieces while they’re on discount. The elegant display cabinet above from M&S’ dining collection is a brilliant invest piece. The cabinet is made of solid oak finished in a striking on-trend charcoal tone. With 20% off this weekend you can save £239.80

Buy now: Clarendon Display Cabinet, was £1199 now £959.20

Feather & Black bargains

Feather & Black is one of the best places to head when you’re looking to invest in a classic, quality bed.

We love the Oliver Bedstead, originally £475 now £325 but this week only you can take an extra 20% off with the code SALE20 making it £260. The code applies across the entire range of beds, bedding, furniture and accessories.

Huge savings at Habitat

Habitat are hosting a 5 day shopping event (today until Monday 28th August) with 30% off all selected lines.



We’re big fans of the stunning Askem Sofa in Emerald Green (below) – are great investment buy for adding statement piece of furniture to homes. Green was recently voted the most popular colour choice for a lot of homes, it’s serene and calming.

Askem Three Seater Sofa, originally £1600 now £1120

Appliance offers at Currys PCWorld

From now until next Monday Currys have outstanding bank holiday offers on big brands! Here are our highlights…

Buy now: Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, was £399.99 NOW £199

Buy now: Hotpoint WMFUG742G Smart Washing Machine (4.5 star reviews), was £399.99 NOW £229

Wayfair have it covered when it comes to Bank Holiday Bargains – up to 60% off living room picks and 60% off lighting. With a broad spectrum of styles and products available it’s well worth a browse, to help furnish any room.

We are always keeping an eye out for the latest home discounts so you don’t have to. Check out Black Friday 2017 – the best kitchen, home and furniture deals to stay ahead of the game come November, because it will be here before you know it!

A quick thought; We don’t believe you should have to compromise on quality to get a bargain, which is why key sale times is to a great time to get the products you actually want rather than just because something’s ‘cheap’.