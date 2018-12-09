Best Christmas jumpers – our favourite festive knits for Christmas 2018!

Get yours quick before they all sell out!

Once a garment of mockery – Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones springs to mind – the Christmas jumper is now THE thing to wear at any Christmas engagement. With so many great designs available, here at Ideal Home HQ we’d happily wear a Christmas jumper every day of the countdown.

Wearing festive jumpers has been made even more worthwhile by Save the Children’s National Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 14th Dec, where we’re encourage to ‘make the world better with a sweater’. Wear your Crimbo jumper of choice and celebrate a good cause by donating to charity.

Our best Christmas jumpers for 2018!

Next Christmas jumpers

With its extensive range of Christmas pyjamas for the whole family, we knew the Christmas jumper offering would be impressive from Next this year! With the addition of the ‘Just Like Me’ range, the whole family can dress in matching jumper designs.

The Christmas wrapping paper jumper is proving to be a big hit already this year. Decorated with a traditional festive Fair Isle pattern complete with Santas, sleighs and snowflakes – it’s easy to see why.

Buy now: Multi Older Kids Christmas Wrapping Paper Jumper, from £14, Next



This jolly Rudolph design is part of the ‘Just Like Me’ range, meaning red noses all round! Sizes range from 3 months – 6 years, and older kids 3 – 16 years to adult’s extra large.

Buy now: Womens Reindeer Snowflake Jumper, £28, Next

Aldi Christmas jumpers

Aldi have Christmas jumpers for all the family – pets included. The limited collection of Christmas jumpers is online and in stores from this week. From matching elf jumpers for all the family to more humorous designs there’s a jumper for everyone in the middle aisle this week. As with all Specialbuys you need to be quick, once they’re gone they’re gone!

Sizes range from Kids 3-12 years; Ladies small-large to Men’s small to XXL.

In stores now: Christmas Elf Jumpers, from £5 – £7.99, Aldi

Lidl Christmas jumpers

Another supermarket with a strong bargain jumper game is Lidl. There’s a whole range of assorted of festive jumpers, for children and adults alike. As always the stock is limited, so head down to your local store and hope to pick up an Elfie selfie style jumper or spectacular Snowman design in your size!

Sizes range from Kids 3-12 years; Ladies small-large to Men’s small to XXL.

In stores now: Christmas Jumpers, from £5 – £7.99,Lidl



Morrisons Christmas jumpers

With a fabulous collection of mini-me designs, Morrisons is in on board with the matchy-matchy theme for 2018. From fabulous Fair Isle knits to more characterful Christmas icon prints, there’s a knit to kit out the whole family.

Buy now: Kids Novelty Jumper, £10, Morrsions

M&Co Christmas jumpers

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a few sequins. This jumper is perfect for those looking to make a more fashionable festive statement – with a sequin embellished skating penguin.

Buy now: Petite Sequin Penguin Christmas Jumper, £29, M&Co

Do jumpers get more adorable than this dachshund design? This is a must for sausage dogs fans and pun enthusiasts alike.

In stores now: Sausage Dog Christmas Jumper, £12, Primark

Whether you’re at a party, work or simply out-and-about, you can’t help but feel festive when wearing a Christmas jumper. Long may this trend continue!