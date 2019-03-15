It’s almost the weekend, cheers! Thankfully staying in has never been so stylish. As the trend for home entertaining continues to go from strength to strength, major retailers are reporting sales of entertaining accessories are up.

From bar trolleys and gin glasses to cocktail sets, John Lewis & Partners reveals these best-selling accessories – once only available during Christmas periods – are now available all-year-round.

We find out which home entertaining accessories are the current best-sellers…

1. Gin glasses

The ever-popular gin glass is still going strong! Once an old fashioned tipple of choice, the classic G&T is taking over as the most fashionable spirit – from pink to extra dry varieties, gin is the thing! As a result John Lewis & Partners are reporting sales of gin glasses are up a whopping 48 per cent.

Buy now: Gin Glasses, £20, John Lewis & Partners

2. Dining benches

For informal dining and to provide more space dining benches are becoming the new way to be seated. John Lewis has seen growth in the number of benches sold, up 25 per cent year on year.

It doesn’t spell the end of the dining chair, it merely makes more sense to adopt a more Wagamama approach for space-saving.

Buy now: Design Project No.036 Dining Bench, £350, John Lewis & Partners

3.Drinks trolleys

Forget preconceptions of globe-shaped drinks dispensers, the modern drinks trolley/bar cart is a stylish piece of modern furniture. The Riva drinks trolley, which only launched at the beginning of AW18, sold out online and in stores in November.

Thankfully back in stock now, it’s a stand-alone piece that commands attention. A drinks trolley is perfect for adding a touch of cocktail hour vibes to our homes.

Buy now: Riya Bar Cart, £229, John Lewis & Partners

4. Serving dishes

Making a humble plates of nachos and beige food look a la carte has never been easier thanks to a plethora of stylish serving dishes. The high street retailer reveals serving dishes sales are up 153 per cent.

Buy now: Tropical Large Mango Wood Serving Bowl, £35, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners have carried out expensive research to see how our living rooms have changed over the years. Watch this space for more news to come.