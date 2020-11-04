We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last few years record players have become a must-have in our living rooms and bedrooms. While record sleeves have become a centrepiece on curated shelves and gallery walls.

This weeks marks Vinyl Week on Amazon, to mark the occasion the online giant has ranked the best-selling records in the UK. How many do you have in your collection?

The best-selling records in the UK – How many do you have?

1. Fine Line – Harry Styles

The former one direction singers 2019 album beat out classic bands such as Fleetwood Mac and Queen to the number one spot. We’re not sure how this album is going to date in the long term, but it’s perfect for a good bop at home.

2. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

Having this album classic on your shelf in a Zoom call will definitely earn you a nod of appreciation from any music-fan. The 1975 album includes hits such as ‘Don’t stop’ and ‘Never Going Back Again’.

3. Greatest Hits – Queen

It’s no surprise that Queen is among the most sold vinyl albums in the UK. As much as we’d all love to own the entire discography of the British rock band, having all the hits on one vinyl records definitely has its appeal.

4. Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

The cover art on this particular album is nothing short of iconic. The poster has adorned many university room and twenty something walls. However, if you are past the age of posters, we’d suggest investing in the vinyl itself – if you haven’t already – to display and soundtrack you new working from home regimen.

5. Back To Black – Amy Winehouse

This one is a personal favourite in my own record collection. Amy Winehouse is still drawing in the fans with her second album released in 2006. Back to black is the second best selling record in the 21st century to date, and it still seems to be going strong.

The rest of the top ten best selling records in the UK were made up of:

6. Abbey Road (50th Anniversary) – The Beatles

7. M Legacy: The Very Best of Bowie – David Bowie

8. Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not – Arctic Monkeys

9. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

10. Morning Glory – Oasis

