Bargain alert! This B&M bedding by Silentnight is as comfy as your favourite T-shirt

By

And at these prices, you'd be mad not to snap it up

We all love a bit of B&M. Whether it’s the Pick ‘n’ Mix, big brands at cut prices or fabulous homeware at frankly silly prices, there’s something for everyone.

And talking of homeware and big brands, we’ve found a fabulous bedroom buy that we’re desperate to try. But like most B&M bargains, it’s only around while stocks last, so you’d better get in there quick.

B&M bedding by Silentnight

B-and-M-bedding

As we say, it’s as comfy as your favourite T-shirt – and that’s because it’s made from the same material! As B&M says, ‘Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re snuggled up in their favourite, perfectly worn-in, super-soft t-shirt?’

Of course, this also makes this bedding super practical. It needs minimal ironing and washes like a dream. In fact, every time you launder it, you’ll notice it getting softer, not scratchier!

Colours and sizes

B-and-M-bedding-2

The range includes fitted sheets, and duvet sets with two pillowcases included. If you like to pile up the pillows, extra covers are available separately for £4.99 per pair. You’ll pay £19.99 double duvet set and a king-size will set you back £24.99.

None of those price tags are going to keep you awake at night!

In store now: Silentnight supersoft jersey duvet set, from £14.99 for a single, B&M
In store now: Silentnight supersoft jersey fitted sheet, from £9.99 for a single, B&M

There are four colours to choose from. On trend navy is ideal for a sophisticated look. The light grey options will help to achieve a Scandi hygge scheme, while the natural tone will suit country-style bedrooms. Finally there’s charcoal – great for a loft apartment look.

More fabulous bedroom bargains: New Argos bedding and bedroom furniture collections are on the way – and we want EVERYTHING!

You can find out more about the range on the B&M website, but it’s available in store only.

Is it just us, or does anyone else suddenly feeling very sleepy?!

