Primark Home – we’ve been in store to see what’s new and hot right now

Statement homes accessories in cool, calming shades of grey – that's what!

This weekend I went to check out the new Primark Home collection for myself – call it a busman’s holiday. Naturally, I left with a few treats, including the coveted pinboard. The colour palette in stores right now is one of chic grey, and who doesn’t love all things grey?

Primark’s shelves are currently stacked with affordable accessories to transform homes without blowing budgets. From on-trend tassel cushions to quirky storage units, there’s plenty to shake up your home decor this season.

New in this week at Primark Home

Dreamy greys! Layer up tactile textures in all shades of easy-to-live-with grey. From light dove grey to dark charcoal, there are shades of grey for all tastes.

Tassel cushions are a great way to add interest to sofas and beds, without opting for overpowering pattern. The same applies with throws, quilting adds a decorate touch without overpowering the overall look.

In store now: Grey Twin Corduroy Cushion, £10; Grey Tassel Cushion, £10; Grey Quilted Throw, £18; Charcoal Double Duvet Set, £20, all Primark

These shelves are just £6! I was impressed by how simple yet effective they are for creating quirky wall displays. With the industrial trend being more refined than reclaimed next season, these shelves are bang on the money.

Painting the wooden ledges black could make them blend in seamlessly, adding further decorative value. Alternatively, they could be painted in an accent colour to match decor.

In store now: Shelf Unit, £6; Bulb Light, £6, both Primark

Touches of grey can go a long way to create a chic decorating scheme.

In store now: Slogan ‘Go your own way’ Picture Frame, £6; Copper A4 Letter Peg Board £6; Wood Wall Clock, £8

Simple accessories can instantly jazz up window sills and sideboards. These faux plants are a great example.

In store now: Standing LED Desk Lamp £8; Marble Block Calendar, £5; Faux Plants, from £4.50; Grey Two Tone Ceramic Vase ,£3.50, all Primark

I love my smart new pinboard! Hours of fun guaranteed to make a happy home. So what’s on your shopping list?