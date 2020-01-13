Bake in style with this new rose gold range. Shoppers are being whipped into a frenzy by the new rose gold B&M cake tins and baking trays.

Budding bakers and chefs can make their edible treats all the more appealing with the help of these stylish new accessories – from only £2.

That’s not to mention the decorative touch they can add to kitchens.

The discount retailer shared the delicious new rose gold cookware on Instagram. In less than 24 hours the post has generated a whopping 2,769 likes and counting! Along with 108 comments, so far. of shoppers declaring their love and desire to own the rose gold beauties.

‘Bake your favourite cakes, cookies, flapjacks and more to share with your family in these cute rose gold trays! 👩‍🍳.’

One follower thoughtfully tags a friend, ‘these are totally what your kitchen needs 😍’. Surely this new stylish pretty pink range is what every kitchen needs?

Another hilariously says, ‘I’m so tempted to buy all of this to annoy Anthony! And annoy him even more by not baking at all 😂 just for “decoration”! Ha’. This very much made us giggle here at Ideal Home HQ.

‘even the cookware comes in rose gold 😉’ says one to another.

‘All of these plus the soup bowls and confetti spatula set – 🙈🙈🙈’ exclaims one keen shopper.

With one fan simple shouting, ‘WANT!!!’. Enough said. We feel exactly the same.

This collection of cookware essentials is more than merely easy on the eye, it’s totally affordable too! The attractive rose gold B&M Cake Tin is only £2. The discount store helpfully shares the code for shopper to track it down in stores – SC: 354208.

A matching Baking Tray will set you back £2.50 (SC: 354206).

The multi-purpose Muffin Tray is £2.50 (SC: 354207).

Is your kitchen currently crying out for a splash of rose gold? This baking range could be just the thing.

But hurry, it’s in store now – only while stocks last.