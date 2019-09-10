Earlier this month we highlight the many reasons to love shopping at B&M. One of the major plus points was the price. This is one store guaranteed to beat all others on the high street, often on almost identical buys. The home accessory bargain of the week is the B&M mirrored letters.

Very similar mirrored initials are on sale at high street hero Next. The only real difference we can see if the price tag! You can snap up four letters when shopping at B&M, for the same price as just one at Next.

The glam letters have just landed in stores nationwide. We don’t need to spell it out to you, be quick if you want them – because they will S.E.L.L.O.U.T fast.

B&M Mirrored Letters

The glam mirrored initials are available in the following letters; S, M, L, J, C, A, E, R, K, H, D, T, B, G, F, P, O, I.

Whether you choose to play countdown and make entire words, such as HOME or BATHROOM, or celebrate your or a loved ones’ name there is an initial for the job – apart from the eight missing from the alphabet of course. These are all B&M state are available online, you might stumble across a V or Z in stores.

In stores only: Mirrored Letter S, £4, B&M

Shoppers have been sharing their appreciation for the Next versions. They are very similar in style, if a little more bevelled and therefore worthy of a slight increase in price. But if you want the look on a budget the B&M mirrored letters are the ideal purchase.

Get the Mrs Hinch look in your own home with the array of mirrored accessories at the discount store. She already has a J and S, one for her and her husband’s initials, on display in her pristine home. It’s only a matter of time before she bags a few of these B&M versions to add to her collection, perhaps two Hs for new baby Henry Hinch?

We’re off to bag enough letters to proudly display IDEAL HOME here at HQ.