The B&M lighting department is well lit this season! The beloved discount store have previously only sold a small collection of lighting, before now. This season they’ve extended the range, meaning it’s bigger and better than ever before.

With everything from on-trend fringed lamps to glam crystal-look pendants, there’s a style for all living rooms, bedrooms and more this autumn.

It may look high-end but with prices starting from £6, the highest price point being just £40, it certainly won’t cost you highly!

Our inside sources have informed us that the impressive lights below are starting to land in stores from this week…

New in this week designer-look B&M lighting

The impressive range features everything from on-trend fringe lamps and fun feathers, to country-style tripods and glam crystal-like pendants. There’s quite literally a smart lighting solution for every taste and for every room in the home.

The newly extended lighting collection is full of designer lookalike designs. All of which are perfect to gentle ambience to your home this autumn – but for a fraction of the price when compared to other retailers especially. Take the easy-fit pendant below…

The B&M team loves nothing more than competing with other leading retailers on price, to give shoppers the best possible deal. A great example of that is this glam pendant. Shoppers can bag a £35 saving when picking up the brushed chrome and fabric design from B&M.

Ideal: Claridge Easy Fit Pendant, £45, Next

Great Deal: Miami Shade in stores only, £10, B&M

Saving: £35

Another fine example is the new rustic tripod table lamp at B&M. The classic country style staple is significantly cheaper than it’s almost identical lookalike at Next. It’s even cheaper thanks to the fact it’s a complete lamp at the incredible price of £12.99 – the price for the Next is without a shade.

Ideal: Alpine Tripod Table Lamp Base, £40, Next

Great Deal: Wooden Tripod Lamp, £12.99, B&M

Saving: £27.01 (at least)

Fan are already feel the love after B&M shared a sneak peek on Instagram.

Saying, ‘Brighten up your home with this stunning Klara table lamp; it’d be a gorgeous addition to your home💛! Only £14’.

Video Of The Week

We love one shoppers sentiments in particular,’gonna have to get bigger beside cabinet for this little beauty 😂💖’. That’s the Kind of shopping spirit we can relate to – no problems only solutions.

Whether you want to be practical or stylish, this new B&M lighting collection has a light to suit.

The new lighting is just in time for illuminating darker autumn evenings. All available in stores from now.