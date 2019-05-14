Since the birth of Harry and Meghan’s first born Archie Harrison, nursery decor has been front and centre. And the latest launch from B&M couldn’t slot any more cutely into this theme.

The variety retailer has unveiled heart-melting Winnie the Pooh & Bee Wallpaper, and it’s an ideal fit for a kids bedroom or even a playroom.

Priced at £12.99 for a 0.52 x 10m roll, the white and gold wallpaper features a variety of motifs of the world’s most lovable fictional bear – sorry Paddington. Pooh’s face can be seen looking both perky and perplexed and a bee motif also pays homage to his love of honey.

B&M shoppers couldn’t get enough of the wallpaper when it was posted on the brand’s Instagram, with the post attracting more than a 1,000 likes and scores of comments including those below:

‘this is amazing’

‘Love Winnie the Pooh!’

‘i’m covering the flat in this’

‘I’m gonna buy this for when we have a baby’

‘ohhh that’s lush!!’

‘I’ve seen it in the shop it’s cute’

Buy in-store now: Winnie the Pooh & Bee Wallpaper, £12.99, B&M

And if the above wasn’t exciting enough the Disney dream continues at B&M, with the brand also rolling out – sorry we couldn’t resist –Tinkerbell Wallpaper. And just like the pint-size fairy herself, it’s bound to sprinkle a little magic into your life.

Buy in-store now: Tinkerbell Wallpaper, £12.99, B&M

Again priced at £12.99, the 0.52 x 10m pink wallpaper features pearlescent ink to give it that extra sparkle as well as inspiring slogans including ‘I believe in fairies’ and ‘believe magic is, and you will find it’.

And whether you choose to pop the wallpaper on a feature wall, or cover your room in it, it’s bound to look fab.

