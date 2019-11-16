Having your home look spectacular this festive season is what we all dream of. So B&Q has got out its crystal ball to predict its Christmas favourites!

With experience on what to have at Christmas for your home, B&Q’s Kam Dhillon reveals his festive must have decorations.

Nostalgia has been a key theme in a lot of homeware trends this year and Kam believes this Christmas is no exception.

‘It’s safe to say this Christmas will see shoppers looking to add a touch of nostalgia into their decorating scheme.

‘With playful characters predicted to be among top sellers this festive season. No Christmas is complete without the tree. It seems 2019 is all about making a statement, with larger sizes leading the way,’ the Christmas Category Manager explains.

The year of the sausage dog

Dogs are always a family favourite and if you have a pooch, they always tend to get the most presents in the family every year.

And the sausage dog trend looks set to be part of our Christmas favourites for 2019.

‘We’re seeing festive sausage dogs already sparking keen interest from eager shoppers. They are expected to be top of the wish list this Christmas,’ says Kam.

Sausage dogs are a paw-fect trend for kids and adults alike. Little ones will love B&Q’s Dog Tinsel Pop Up Character (£37, below). Also, it’s a friendly light-up companion for outside the home that’s sure to make Santa take notice.

If your kids are slightly older, the Warm White LED Sausage Dog Silhouette may be a better option. And at £15, it’s sure to set tails and wallets wagging.

Playful Decorations

Have you been naughty or nice?

It’s the question on everyone’s lips at Christmas, so why not let your decorations keep track?

The hardware firm’s Naughty or Nice Santa Decoration (£3) provides a playful reminder for anyone hoping for a stocking full to the brim this Christmas. But it also adds a jolly touch to any tree.

Bigger and better Christmas favourites

Kam Dhillon believes that 2019 is the year of BIG artificial Christmas trees. Massive 6ft styles and over are proving popular according to its sales data.

For anyone looking to make a statement with their festive centrepiece, B&Q’s 7.6ft Thetford Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree (£209) will light up any room.

Video Of The Week

Although green is a classic colour, snowy white seems to be the pick of the season with B&Q’s 7ft Igora Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree (£125) looking set to be a big hitter this Christmas.

Shoppers can find B&Q’s Christmas range on diy.com and in-store now.