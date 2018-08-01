Fans make a mad 'dash' to get their paws on this adorable sausage dog bedding

From unicorns to flamingos, Asda’s George Home is never one to miss a trend to help fans furnish their homes. The new sausage dog print collection is sure to be an instant sell-out, with dachshund fans already flocking to social media to share their admiration.

From bedding to lighting, if you love dachshunds you’d be barking mad not to love this new range!

It’s not just the owners who love this new sausage dog bedding, the pets themselves think it’s pawsome too.

*WARNING: if you didn’t already want a sausage dog, you most certainly will after meeting these cuties…

Sold! We want it all. The duvet, the dogs… it’s the dream!

Millie has take the new duvet as an invitation to take over the bed. Look at that face – how could you say no?!

Benson is already thoroughly enjoying the new Asda bedding set.

Asda sausage dog bedding

The cotton-mix duvet set is just the thing for animals lovers to add a touch of fun to their bedroom decor.

Buy now: Sausage Dog Print Easy Care Double Duvet Set, £12, George Home

How cute! Dexter blends in seamlessly with his new decor.

Neville approves of the new bedding 🛏 A post shared by Danni Wimbush (@danniwimbush) on Jul 24, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Neville the adorable dachshund approves of the new George bedding. And his colouring is so similar, he could even have been the muse behind the design!

The printed bedding gets the sausage dog stamp of approval. Here’s Neville again, strikes a perfect pose on his new bedding – this time for his own Insta account.

Spot the real sausage dog. The George at Asda set is complemented by a photographic print cushion of yet more gorgeous dachshunds.

Daxie the dachshund looks perfectly at home on this beautifully made bed. He’s the perfect finishing touch for this country-meets-sausage dog themed decor. The classic check print helps to give this playful print a sophisticated edge.

And the duvet isn’t the only doggie themed homeware that Asda has in store at the moment…

We’ve seen flamingos and unicorns accessories aplenty – now it’s time for sausage dogs to shine! Light up your home with this quirky sausage dog-shaped light.

In stores only: Sausage Dog-shaped Decorative Light, £10, George Home

Snuggle up in sausage dog style with this super soft throw. The grey snuggly throw is decorated with assorted yellow, blue and caramel coloured jackets on a dachshund print. Machine washable, this throw is totally practical for beloved pets to snuggle under too!

Buy now: Sausage Dog Super Soft Throw, £6, George Home

Our friends at George Home have confirmed there will be a special edition of the sausage dog bedding for Christmas 2018! Watch this space dachshunds and fans alike.

We can’t wait to see Dexter, Benson and the gang enjoying their yule-time set.