This cheap B&Q fire pit is a bargain for £63 – and reviewers think so too

You’ve heard the news: we are officially allowed to socialise with another household, in the comfort of our own gardens, from the 29th of March. So, with this in mind we did some shopping for a fire pit – and we came to the conclusion that this B&Q fire pit might just be the best you can buy for 2021. Especially if you are on a budget! It’s a bargain at only £63 and it has positive reviews all-round. It lets off a lot of heat since it doesn’t come with a cage, too. We suggest popping it on your patio or grass, in the middle of your furniture (move your coffee table to the side). This way, come the lifting of the restrictions, you can spend quality time in your garden with your loved ones, catching up on the last few months, all in the warmth. You might also need a few new blankets – and some cushions, garden lighting… we could go on.

If you are keen to buy this B&Q fire pit, then keep scrolling for more info. You’ll need to buy the Blooma Manitan Steel Firepit online and collect it from your local store – if there’s stock still available.

The B&Q fire pit you need in your garden for 2021

This lovely looking fire pit isn’t just a warmth provider – it’s also stylish with an industrial-chic vibe, and it has handles for easy carrying once it has cooled down. It’s on three legs and is made of steel to make it sturdy, while also being large to give warmth to a few people at one time. You will need some charcoal and wood to get the fire started, but the warmth should be pretty much immediate. An easy and stylish way to keep warm come spring-summer, because the oh-so-lovely British weather is anything but reliable.

What reviews say about this B&Q fire pit…

There are plenty of positive reviews about this B&Q fire pit, with lots of mentions of its high quality, as well as the fact it’s sturdy and made from thick steel. Though the majority of reviewers note that it doesn’t have a hole in the bottom, so will need covering up when not in use – alternatively, you could drill your own hole to allow for drainage. Another thing is that it rusts very fast, though one reviewer said that they popped two coats of BBQ paint on it before using and it has held up ever since. When you compare the price and size of this fire pit to similar ones online (and in stores!) it really is a true bargain.

Why buy a fire pit for your garden?

A fire pit is a stylish alternative to a patio heater, and these are normally better for styling around a garden furniture set – specifically, a sofa set. A bit like a TV, afire pit can become the thing your furniture points to, and it being in the centre of your furniture obviously means it can offer warmth to everyone, no matter where they are seated. You (and your guests) can sit as close or as far away as you like from the heat, as fire pits can’t be turned down.

We hope we have inspired you to invest in a fire pit for your back garden – for post-lockdown use and for years to come…