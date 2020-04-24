We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This week, following a successful trial at 14 stores, B&Q has announced it’s reopening over half of its stores. Some 155 stores are now open, with plans to open the remaining stores across the UK by early May.

That will be welcome news to all the home improvement fans wanting to tackle jobs while in lockdown.

‘During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, we’re all learning new ways of living and shopping,’ explains Graham Bell, B&Q CEO. ‘ We’ve watched how other essential retailers have supported social distancing in their stores. And followed their best practice with trials at 14 stores.’

‘Following the success of the trials, with customers adhering to our social distancing measures, we’ve now opened over half of our stores’ he exclaims.

‘We’re confident that our strict social distancing measures keep customers and colleagues safe while helping homes and gardens, as well as people’s wellbeing, to be maintained.’

‘Whether shopping in our stores or online, we ask that all our customers follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines. And shop responsibly only for what is necessary.’

Similar to when currently shopping at supermarkets, B&Q is strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time. All of the reopened stores have a designated queuing area outside, with clear two metres markings as a reminder of the social distancing.

To further support this practice the markers continue throughout the stores. With the addition to perspex screens installed at the checkouts and only card and contact-less payments accepted.

Only products that you can shop and takeaway in store on the day are available to customers.

This is currently a reduced offer with services such as kitchen and bathroom design. Also on paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting – all unavailable for the time being.

For B&Q stores that remain temporarily closed, the DIY retailer is still offering its Click+Collect service. In addition to a safety first, contact-free home delivery service.

Finally a welcome sign that the nation is preparing to cautiously emerge from the lockdown.