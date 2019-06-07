There is no avoiding it, retro designs are definitely having a moment right now. The geometric shapes, orange and brown colour palettes that used to leave us with interior design nightmares, are now prompting gasps of envy.

If you’re a ’70s fanatic, you’ll be excited to hear that Brabantia has just launched a centenary collection that is bound to spruce up your kitchen. To mark 100 years of the brand’s innovative design they’ve launched four products in their iconic Patrice design.

Now this pattern is anything but subtle – it’s zesty, funky, and, well, bright orange. Originally launched in 1969, I’m sure we’re not the only ones who remember this iconic seventies design. Especially as 5,000,000 Patrice pedal bins alone were sold during the 10 years the print was still being produced.

The original brown and cyclamen flowers were hand-cut from paper, giving it a unique touch. For the first time since 1979, you can now get your hand on this print again in some of Brabantia’s most innovative designs.

Brabantia pedal bin

Buy now: Pedal bin, £78, Brabantia

The original hit from the 70s Patrice collection, this pedal bin is a definite upgrade from a black or silver version. Brabantia’s been making pedal bins since 1952, and were the first ones to nail the technology meaning it closes without a sound.

Plus for every bin sold, the brand makes a donation to The Ocean Clean-up. Putting the rubbish out never looked or felt so good!

Brabantia Bo touch bin

Buy now: Bo touch bin, £163, Brabantia

We never thought we’d be lusting over a bin, but just look at it? Can you really blame us? Not only does this little number scream retro design and pattern, but it’s also extremely practical. It comes with two removable inner buckets, an elegant solution to separating your recycling.

It is designed to fit perfectly against a wall, and thanks to the adjustable non-skid legs, you can avoid unsightly bin juice on the floor.

Brabantia bread bin

Buy now: Roll Top Bread Bin, £44, Brabantia

Buy now: Canister, £12.25, Brabantia



We’re already imaging how lovely this bread bin will look on a kitchen worktop. Plus, thanks to the flat top, you can store things on top of it. If you’ve really gone Patrice pattern crazy, might we suggest the matching canisters?

The bread bin will fit two loaves of bread, or the equivalent amount of muffins, bagels, whatever’s your vice.

Will you be taking a trip back in time with this retro collection?