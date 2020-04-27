We’re going wild for Carpetright’s new animal print carpets

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the statement trend that refuses to budge, having taken the fashion world by storm. It’s seen constantly on the catwalk throughout every season, and animal print has been steadily creeping into our homes for some time, too.

Textiles such as bedding and cushions, lampshades, crockery, wrapping paper – they’ve all embraced the prowess of the print.

But stepping things up a notch and giving you the opportunity to get a little wild with your décor, is Carpetright’s exclusive Madagascar collection of animal print carpets.

Featuring a selection of understated yet impactful animal prints, the carpet designs are sumptuous yet functional and will bring a sense of adventure to any space in your home.

Ideal for the bedroom, lounge, dining room or the stairs, choose from a leopard, zebra or contrasting plain design and make a fierce style statement.

Jemma Dayman, Carpet Buyer at Carpetright explains,

“Our new Madagascar collection is ideal for those looking to bring their love of animal print into their home in an understated, stylish way.”

She also gives her advice on the best way to use it in your home, saying that, “Opting for an animal print in a neutral tone creates a subtle yet distinctive look that can be built upon.”

“When using animal print on a larger area in the room, such as flooring, try to keep furniture and walls plain to ensure the look isn’t too overpowering and your room remains a place you enjoy spending time in.”

Made of 100% polypropylene, the collection of carpets are also easy to clean using a bleach mix, so there’s no need to worry about stains or spills, ideal for a pet or child inhabiting home.

So whether you opt for leopard or zebra, in dark denim, neutral natural or sophisticated silver, the collection of Madagascar carpets will create the perfect base for a global inspired style statement in your home.