We can’t get enough of playful leopard print, the trend that just keeps on giving! And it seems we’re not the only ones – as new Cox & Cox leopard print doormat looks set to be a sell-out!

The lifestyle brand shared a snap of the new design via Instagram, with the caption ‘We don’t know about you, but we’ll never grow tired of leopard print 🐾.’

The answer from us here at Ideal Home HQ is a resounding no, we will never tire of leopard print – the more leopard print the better, especially when it’s this tasteful.

New leopard print doormat

The wonderful edge to edge leopard print pattern makes this doormat a real show-stopper – the perfect way to welcome guests with wow factor.

Buy now: Leopard Print Doormat, £20, Cox & Cox

New paw print doormat

Staying on the same side of animal-tastic there’s a also an adorable paw print doormat design too. This is also attracting, quite deservedly, a lot of love and attention.

The charming new design is ideal for any household that adores beloved pet residents…

Just look at how adorable this design is! The sturdy coir mat was little paw prints embossed into the design – leaving a lasting impression. It’s the most charming way we’ve even seen paw prints used to decorate homeware.

Buy now: Embossed Paw Print Doormat, £35, Cox & Cox

Which animal print would you choose for your home?

Both new doormat designs are part of the new season collections from the chic shopping emporium. And trust us when we say, there’s a whole lot of other loveliness to be discovered.