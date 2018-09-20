Cath Kidston launches its latest Disney collaboration TODAY!

Is this the fairest Disney collection of them all?

There’s a new Disney character at Cath Kidston – joining the likes of Mickey Mouse and friends, she just might be the fairest one of all! You guessed it, it’s Snow White. The latest Disney X Cath Kidston Snow White collection launches online and in stores today and it’s already selling fast!

The delightful new range features homeware, fashion, bags and accessories decorated with Snow White and her friends, the Seven Dwarfs.

Cath Kidston’s in-house design team carefully sourced original character illustrations from the classic 1937 animation, to create six limited-edition prints that decorate the new collection.

Snow White Scattered Blossom print

Enjoy your cuppa with this limited edition mug, adorned with the most famous quote from Disney’s animated classic. The pretty design incorporates Cath Kidston’s signature ‘Wellesley Blossom’ print.

Buy now: Snow White Fairest One Of All Mug, £12, Cath Kidston

Snow White Dwarfs and Blossom print

As stars of the show, it’s only right that the Seven Dwarfs get their own designs on tableware. This delightful print features the seven characters, again nestled in amongst Cath Kidston’s heritage ‘Wellesley Blossom’ floral.

Buy now: Snow White Dwarfs and Blossoms Tea Plate, £10, Cath Kidston

Pick the one that best suits your personality! These cute coasters are a fun way to add a little Disney magic to your home.

Buy now: Snow White Set of 4 Coasters, £24, Cath Kidston

Snow White Singing Birds

Immerse yourself in the world of Snow White by being surrounded by singing birds. Created especially for the collection, Singing Birds is inspired by Cath Kidston’s heritage ‘Meadowfield Birds’ theme. Again we see the classic ‘Wellesley Blossom’ adding a further touch of decoration.

Buy now: Snow White Singing Birds Cushion, £25, Cath Kidston

Snow White Apples and Spot

The brand’s iconic ‘Button Spot’ provides the perfect backdrop to a ruby red apple illustration – inspired by the Queen’s iconic poisonous apple from the storybook. The famous fruit was hand-drawn especially for this bespoke print by the illustrators at Disney’s animation studio.

Buy now: Snow White Apple and Cross Body Bag, £60, Cath Kidston

The remaining prints are ‘Forest Scene’ and ‘Dwarfs & Stars’. The first features a dreamy forest scene with Snow White surrounded by animals, just like in the story. This design decorates pyjamas and phone accessories. The other print depicts the Dwarfs under the stars.

Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, it’s off to Cath Kidston we go!