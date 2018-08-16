Celebrity Big Brother: Look around the house ahead of tonight’s launch

The most famous TV house, aside from Downton Abbey, is back on our screens tonight! The Celebrity Big Brother house has been given a fabulous Palm Springs makeover

It’s the Marmite of TV shows – you love it or hate it – but either way you can’t escape it, Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens tonight. While we’re always intrigued by the inhabitants, it’s the actual house itself that we’ll be watching.

Each and every season the house gets bolder than ever before, rather like the line-up of housemates. This series it’s a real mixed bag with Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley and infamous Nick Leeson living alongside Jason Grimshaw from Corrie a.k.a Ryan Thomas – that’s surely a soap opera in the making right there?!

The interior of the new 2018 Celebrity Big Brother house is a ‘paradise of tropical prints and Hollywood Regency flair’. Let’s take a tour…

The housemates will feel right at home in this Palm Springs inspired living room! It’s embracing the hottest colour trend of 2018 too, with gorgeous bright yellow sofas.

Large palm prints and glam accessories dress the dining area – feeling like a plush members’ club thanks to the stylish decor.

There are Luxe touches a-plenty! Vibrant velvet sits alongside tropical print wallpapers and metallic furniture to create a bohemian LA vibe.

The bedroom has been transformed into a bohemian tropical paradise. Cornflower blue and blush pink paired together creates a calming enviroment for sleep.

Nothing says Palm Springs chic quite like a flamingo print. This bathroom was designed to wow, with statement wall murals and freestanding pink bath.

The dressing room is a vision in pink! Filled with plush seating and mirror stations, it’s where we’ll see the celebrities enjoying a spot of pampering.

With a hot tub, swimming pool and outdoor cocktail bar – the housemates don’t have much to complain about this series.

Could be a poolside bar in Palm Springs, no? Weather permitting, this will be a popular spot for our new housemates.

Make yourselves feel right at home for the next few weeks celebrities – just don’t trash the place please, it’s all looks a bit too fancy to ruin!

Big Brother will see you know. Tune in tonight at 9p.m on Channel 5 to see this house come to life.

The CBB house back in January 2018

An additional seating area provides further stylish sofas, all in luxurious velvet fabrics. Faux fur throws and knitted cushions are cosy additions to snuggle with, ideal for CBB bonding sessions.

The dining area looked sophisticated thanks to the combination of luxe metallic touches and simple grey dinnerware.

Unlike the bold colours (turquoise and pink) of last year’s bedrooms the boudoir was a haven of serenity and calm thanks to a more muted colour palette.

In stark contrast to the hot pink of this series the bathroom felt quite cold in steely greys and blues. The Metallic tub was the standout feature.

The outside space now looks very different to how it was back in January – where the look was cosy.

All images courtesy of Channel 5