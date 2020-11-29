We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you struggle to clean your favourite Le Creuset cast-iron pots, pans and skillets? Us, too. But it appears that this new kitchen tool could be just what you are looking for. Make way for the chain mail scrubber.

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, recently revealed a list of 10 things she can’t live without to New York magazine, and we spotted this under-the-radar item that everyone needs in their kitchen. Believe us, we’ve tested it, and yes, it really does work…

This unassuming square of chain mail is a HUGE customer favourite on Amazon – with glowing 5-star reviews gracing its page every day.

SENHAI Stainless Steel Chainmail Scrubber, £8.99, Amazon UK

This cost-effective cleaning tool is said to be ideal for cast iron skillets, griddles, pans, woks and more.

Fear not it will not scratch your pans and keep your cast iron seasoned.

But how does this Medieval-looking kitchen tool actually work, you ask? Hear us out!

How does a chain mail scrubber work?

The High Grade stainless steel – 316 Grade, same as what is used for surgical implements – is formed into 15 gauge wire rings and then linked together to form a nearly indestructible cast iron cleaning tool. The small rings easily remove stuck-on food bits from your cast-iron pan without damaging the delicate it at all.

Thanks to its high-quality stainless steel, the gadget is considered the ‘world’s best’ cast-iron cleaner by cooking experts near and far – The New York Times and many celebrity chefs are reportedly huge fans of this simple workhorse.

Over time, scrubbing your pans with the tough metal tool creates a textured surface more conducive to picking up seasoning, aka a flavour hit. That’s a win-win for Christmas Day – and surely worth the investment.

‘I accidentally put one down the garbage disposal once and broke the disposal and the scrubber,’ Jennifer Garner told New York Magazine. ‘I was sadder about the scrubber. That’s how strongly I feel about it.’

GAINWELL Stainless Steel Chainmail Scrubber Set: £7.98, Amazon UK

This cast iron cleaning sitcoms complete with a 4in wooden scrubbing Cleaning brush which is placed onto of the circular chain mail tool to help circulated it around the pan.

Knapp Made Original CM Scrubber 4″ Chainmail Scrubber, was $39.99, now $19.99, Amazon.com

The original chainmail scrubber. Often imitated, but never duplicated. Don't settle for less than the best…

Happy scrubbing!