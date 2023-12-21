Boxing Day cordless vacuum deals 2023 in the UK - all the savings from Shark, VAX, Dyson and more

Boxing Day cordless vacuum deals are now live. If you're in the market for a new cordless vacuum then these deals are the prime opportunity to save money on vacuums from the top brands, including Dyson, Shark, Miele, AEG, Vax, Beko and Bosch.

Many of the vacuums featured in these deals also feature within our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners cropping up with excellent discounts.

With Christmas entertaining just around the corner, a cordless vacuum will also allow you to keep the home cleaner than ever to really wow your guests. Find all of the cordless vac discounts you need to know about below.

Boxing Day cordless vacuum deals and sales December 2023

We've curated an A-Z of the best early Boxing Day cordless vacuum deals, with discounts from Shark, VAX, Dyson, Miele, AEG, Beko and Bosch.

Where to find cordless vacuum deals

The best cordless vacuum deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £399.99 , now £299.99 at John Lewis

This is another vacuum that I've tried and loved, and this is a fantastic price. If you can afford it, a Dyson vacuum is well worth your investment and though the V8 is a couple of generations behind the shiniest newer models, this vacuum will still serve you spectacularly well.

Shark IZ300UK | was £379.99 now £274.83 at Amazon

One of our favourite vacuum cleaners is now reduced at Amazon to under £250. We love the Flexology design that makes it easy to reach under furniture, and it's got a great control panel that switches from hard floor to carpet with ease. Our full Shark IZ300UK review has the full details.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] | was £479.99 now £279.99 at Shark

Another one of our top picks when it comes to the best Shark vacuums, the Stratos is now massively reduced thanks to this deal. We gave it an easy five stars when we reviewed it.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [2 battery] | was £499.99 now £449.99 at Shark Shark's Stratos collection is phenomenal for removing pet hair, and this model cuts hair away from the brush roll so you don’t have to. It's a hefty investment, but you can pick it up with way over £150 off right now, and secure two batteries for longer cleaning time.

Dyson Omni-glide Vacuum | was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Dyson

You can grab a Dyson that is just perfect for hard floors right now for under £200. I've tried this vacuum and loved it, though it sadly won't suffice if you've got carpet at home.

Beko PowerClean | was £299.00 now £249.00 at Amazon

We seriously love this five-star vacuum from Beko after reviewing it and now it's going for a stellar price. It's got different power levels and can flex easily to reach under the furniture. With some major power, it's amazing value.

Bosch Unlimited Serie 6 [BCS612GB]: was £329.99 now £263.20 with voucher at Amazon

This light and compact design is super strong, and comes with 2 battery packs, meaning you'll never be without charge. We haven't tested this model, but if you're looking to secure a bargain, then this is a great price to get a cordless vacuum.

Vax Blade 4 Pet & Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £259.99 £169.99 at John Lewis

Pick up one of our all-time favourite cordless vacuum cleaners and all of the tools you need for cleaning up pet-friendly homes and cars for under £200 with this limited-time deal at Amazon.

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner [WV361UK] | was £269.99 now £180.00 at Amazon

Wandvac is a new release from Shark. It has a handheld vacuum that comes with attachments to convert it into a super lightweight stick model, in a range of funky colours. For less than £200, it's a star buy.

Vax Pace Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | was £149.99 now £129.00 at Amazon

This compact cordless vacuum is one of the most affordable we've found on offer right now. Designed by Vax, it's great for cleaning across a range of floor types and won't take up too much space in your home.

Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner [ICZ300UK] | was £399.99 now £279.00 at Amazon

It's the same as the ICZ300UKT, but without the pet attachment, so if you like the sound of this vacuum but aren't fussed about the added pet attachment this is a top deal with a £120 (!) discount.

When to shop for the best cordless vacuum deals

While worthwhile deals on cordless vacuums can appear anytime, there are certain sales periods that it is worth bookmarking if you're saving up to bag one of these appliances at a better price. Below you'll find the different sales periods worth keeping an eye out for.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday cordless vacuum deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over for another year, but if you're looking ahead, then it's fair to say November is the best time of the year for you to shop, with brands such as Dyson and Shark historically launching great sales at that time of year, as well as retailers like John Lewis & Partners start their discounts.

Amazon Prime Day cordless vacuum deals

Prime Day vacuum deals are a truly excellent time to pick up a cordless vac for less - sometimes for even as little as around £100 if you're really looking for a bargain. The super fast next day delivery is also a huge perk. This year there were two Prime Day type sales - in July and October, which means we're not looking for anther dedicated Prime event this year. While there's no confirmation yet, the next discounting extravaganza will probably fall in mid-July next year.

How can you tell if you have found a good cordless vacuum deal?

When shopping around for a good cordless vacuum, make sure you compare the key specs of each deal such as size, dust tank capacity, run time, weight, ease of use, as well as crucially, the price. We always say that a deal is only a good deal if the product is good.

Have a look at the reviews if it isn't a cordless vacuum you have seen in person and coveted. A good starting point is to think about what you need out of the vacuum. For example, do you need the best cordless vacuum for carpet? Or maybe you have a set budget in mind and need to find one of the best cordless vacuums under £250.

If you spot an amazing cordless vacuum deal that feels too good to be true, it probably is. Minimise the risk of being scammed by shopping from reputable retailers, and avoid unfamiliar sites or sellers. You'll know you've got a good deal when you've found a high-spec cordless vacuum for a competitive price at a retailer you trust.

We've been ahead of the curve reviewing a host of cordless vacuums according to our rigorous testing protocol for over two years now, with a particular emphasis on finding models that provide truly great value for money.

FAQs

What should I look for in a new cordless vacuum cleaner? You'll want to spend at least £200 for a good-quality cordless vacuum that can clean up properly – although, with the Black Friday discounts on offer here, you might sneak that quality for less. If you invest more, you might get stronger, more consistent cleaning power, a longer battery life, and some very helpful tools. Ideally, you'll want a few tools that are stored onboard your vacuum. That way, you'll be able to make a quick draw and switch, sharpshooter style, when you spot a cobweb up high or need to clean upholstery. Traditionally, cordless vacs tended to be more of a secondary vacuum cleaner to help tackle midweek clean-up. Still, technological advancements in battery power and suction mean that they can easily replace corded or canister vacuums altogether. Depending on the model, some feature bags to keep allergens at bay, but most have bagless ejection to push your dust container straight into the bin, meaning you won't have the added hassle of buying spare vacuum bags. One other feature worth going for is a HEPA filter. This removes tiny particles from the air that can aggravate breathing issues such as asthma.

Bookmark this page and come back to it to stay up to date with all of the cordless vacuum deals worth shopping for if there's a particular model you're looking for. We'll be looking out for all of the bargains on these ultra-useful appliances!