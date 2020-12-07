We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

‘Tis the season to stock up the bar cart and bulk-buy bubbly. However, is your glassware up to scratch? It’s time to put the flutes away as Champagne saucers have become the must-have celebration glass this year.

Heals revealed that the vintage piece of glassware has seen a resurgence in our homes over the last year. Sales of Champagne saucers have grown by 120 per cent in 2020 alone.

Sabina Miller, Head Buyer at Heal’s puts the rise in the vintage glassware down to households looking to add a little luxury to their homes during this tough year.

‘After spending so much time at home this year, we’ve noticed how customers have put a lot more care and attention into creating spaces that are comforting, timeless and a true reflection of their personality,’ she explains.

‘An excuse to get dressed up for drinks over Zoom and time spent curating Instagram-worthy table settings have led to increased sales in design-led dinnerware.’

Not only will champagne saucers look striking on your dinner table, but they also make the perfect multi-tasking addition to your bar cart. Champagne saucers, also known as coupes, aren’t limited to bubbly, but make elegant cocktail glasses too.

Champagne saucers

Champagne saucers are worth splashing out on as a centrepiece to your festivities. Our current favourites are the ripple smoked grey champagne saucer set from Ferm Living, available on the Heals website.

The saucers are robust and dishwasher safe. However, still look delicate, thanks to their art deco design. A set of two costs £35. However, if you are looking for a more affordable alternative you can pick up a set of champagne coupes for £2 a glass at IKEA.

Buy now: Ripple Smoked Grey Champagne Saucers, £35, Heals

Whatever set you choose, this style of champagne glass will always ooze elegance. It was the drinking vessel of choice for 20s flappers, regularly gracing the hands of Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren, even used by Marie Antoinette.

Video Of The Week

However, there is one downside to a saucer or coupe. Unlike a champagne flute, the bubbles can disappear very quickly. To avoid sipping flat champagne or prosecco the experts at Liquor.com recommend drinking bubbles from a coupe like a shot. Their advice, not ours.

Make sure your glassware is up to date for a very merry Christmas this year.