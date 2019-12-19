Still, searching for a show-stopping centre-piece to your Christmas table? Look no further than these Matalan champagne glasses.

The starry Matalan champagne glasses are just the thing to toast the festivities on Christmas day. Each flute features a festive slogan in gold including ‘Let’s have a toast’ and ‘Let’s celebrate’.

Matalan champagne glasses

The Matalan Champagne glasses all feature a long elegant stem. These are the champagne glasses you’re not going to want to put down this Christmas. And we mean that physically.

None of these flute glasses has a base. Instead, the 6 flutes balance inside an elegant glass holder.

Buy now: 6 Pack Star Slogan Flute Glasses, £22, Matalan

If you want to make sure your guests are never without a glass in there hand then get yourself to Matalan snappish.

The slogan flute glasses have already been going down a storm on Instagram. When the brand posted a shot of the festive flutes they quickly clocked up 1,928 likes.

‘How cute are these!’ commented one fan.

‘Pretty!’ Wrote another.

‘Ooh I love these’

‘Beautiful 😍 love them X’

On the Matalan website, one reviewer raved: ‘Fab. A great centrepiece for Christmas, can’t wait to use these. Excellent quality and price. Each has a different message written on.’

Costing just £22 for six flutes, these glasses are an absolute steal. We think that is as good a reason as any to pop the Champagne.

We’ll be styling ours as an elegant centrepiece on the Christmas dining table. Alternatively, make a splash at a Christmas drinks gathering by partially filling the holder with fake snow or eco-friendly glitter. Perch them on a gold drinks trolley for all your guests to admire.

Video Of The Week

Just remember to warn your Uncle Bob or Aunt Jean not to try and stand these beauties on a table after a few glasses. These flutes are too pretty to see clatter to the floor.

If you’re looking to swoop these up online you can still get them delivered in time for Christmas if you order by midnight tonight.

Will you be adding these to your festivities?