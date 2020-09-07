We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Welcome behind the scenes to take a snoop around Charlie XCX’s London house. The successful British singer songwriter has put the impressive property on the market for a cool £2.35million.

The house includes five bedrooms, a double reception area, open plan kitchen/dining area and a south-facing decked garden terrace – all in the heart of London.

‘Like the current owner herself, this house exudes creativity and charm’ says Simon Stilwell, Martin & Co sales manager. ‘A five-bedroom gem in the heart of Chelsea refurbished to the highest spec; it is a must see! You’re sure to walk away saying ‘I love it’.’

Exterior

The five-bedroom Victorian terraced house was built in 1891, which has been renovated throughout by the songstress. The work has added a contemporary twist to the property while retaining charming period features.

Living rooms

There are three sizeable living areas, which all serve a different purpose. One provides a room for chilling with reading material, thanks to a wall of bookshelves and sloughy orange loungers. The other more formal living space through an arch offers the perfect place to entertain guests, with a dreamy green velvet corner sofa.

The ‘snug’ living area, off the central living room, is the ideal spot for lounging in style. With fouton-style slouch sofas and generous TV – key ingredients for a binging a boxset!

Kitchen

The kitchen cabinets sing in a bold orange colour choice. Paired with contemporary white marble worktops and a country classic butler sink – a real fusion of styles, that surprisingly works!

This bathroom is an absolute vision in on-trend style – with gold fixtures and fittings, pink wall tiles and captivating flooring.

The standout bathrooms, of which there are four, all add character and a pop of colour to the star’s Chelsea home.

The master bedroom is a spectacle to behold. Not only for the sheer size, but also for the raised tiled platform that plays host to a free-standing bath. A very celeb-worthy touch.

Garden

A south-facing balcony is dressed to impressed with Love Island-style festoon lights.

The property, which is being sold by property agents Martin & Co with an asking price of £2.35million.

