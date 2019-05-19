chelsea flower show trends

It’s one of the biggest events in the gardening calendar, so it’s no wonder the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (May 21st — May 25th) has a huge influence on plant and flower trends in the months before and after its debut.

And in the run-up to the world-renowned display of all things horticulture, Wyevale Garden Centres has predicted which ‘Chelsea favourites’ — easy-to-grow flowers and plants that feature in the show — will fly off the shelves as keen gardeners try to recreate the iconic Chelsea Flower Show looks at home.

The top 5 were identified as follows:

1. David Austin Roses

Who doesn’t love a classic English rose? Two new David Austin Roses — famed for the beauty and fragrance — will be unveiled at Chelsea this year, and these are set to prove a hit with the green-fingered among us. Trending rose colours that are forecasted to take Chelsea by storm include deeper shades of pink and pastel apricots and yellows.

2. Ficinia ‘ice crystal’

The 2019 edition of the Chelsea Flower Show sees a focus on texture, and this clump-forming evergreen perennial with its white edging couldn’t fit the brief anymore closely. This plant will work easily as well in patio pots as it does mixed borders and needs to be well-watered in order to thrive.

3. Alstroemeria (Peruvian lily)

This hardy and surprisingly easy-to-grow flower has proved popular year after year. Blooming from May until the first frost this exotic flower can be enjoyed as a garden staple across the seasons.

4. Salvia ‘love and wishes’

This year French lavender and rosemary are banned from Chelsea and as a result, this fragrant sage plant is predicted to gain ground in 2019. The perennial flower features flower spikes in red and purple above small aromatic foliage. It’s an ideal choice for containers and pots in the summer as it’s fairly drought resistant.

5. Agapanthus

The creator of The Facebook Garden, Joe Perkins, has hinted that this Instagram-worthy flower will take pride of place in his Chelsea Design. This striking plant can reach a height and spread of 45cm x 45cm in just a couple of years, but will need plenty of sunshine to get it there.

Commenting, Julian Palphramand, Plant Buyer at Wyevale Garden Centres, says:

‘Chelsea Flower Show has long been a highlight on the calendar for the gardening community, but its influence now extends to millions via social media, where we know over a fifth of Brits get their gardening inspiration.

‘Last year we witnessed a huge demand from customers wanting to ‘get the Chelsea look’ and have curated a section in centres that brings together show-stoppers suited to all garden styles and sizes.’

Continuing Palphramand added:

‘Beloved classics will continue to make their way into the limelight. We expect to see increased sales of foxgloves, geraniums, delphiniums and irises, which will feature in abundance at Chelsea, as well as paperplants, ferns, hydrangeas and New Zealand flax. With the removal of oak, olive and almond trees from this year’s show, acers and birches are expected to move into the forefront.’

Will you be adding any of the above flowers to your garden collection?