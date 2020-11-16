We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Cottagecore trend is one of the biggest emerging interior styles of 2020. This wholesome trend embraces simplicity, encouraging us to enjoy the comfort of being at home. And is it any wonder, after this year, that homeowners are looking to make homes a place of pure comforting joy?

But there’s a new vintage interiors trend that is set to be even bigger for 2021.

Chintz Charming interiors trend for 2021

Following the comforting feeling of Cottagecore Emily Smith, Trend curator at Not on the High Street, has identified a new vintage trend – set to take over our homes next year.

Emily has brilliantly dubbed this ‘Chintz Charming‘, the home and interiors trend she’s expecting to see everywhere in 2021.

‘Customers who have grown up with the internet and ‘fast fashion’ are discovering the joys of vintage design’ Emily explains. ‘And beautifully crafted items infused with personality’.

Vintage-style coloured glassware

‘We are longing for the comfort, nostalgia and frivolity of our marbled grandmother’s carpets and hand painted candelabras,’ says Emily. ‘And rummaging for those seventies prairie numbers in our mother’s wardrobe. These items spark joy, curiosity and a sense of escapism. Something we could all do with in today’s uncertain times.’

Emily predicts ‘Expect maximalist interiors and an emporium of decorative accessories, celebrating everyday glamour.’

‘Candelabras continue to trend, the more dramatic the better. Twinned with hand painted or pleated candlesticks’ she explains.

‘Whilst coloured glassware and mismatched crockery are key for creating a topsy-turvy tablescape. Fringed lampshades in floral prints become your new living room statement, destined to become future vintage pieces.’

William Morris Strawberry Thief prints

William Morris fabric is a classic county home design. This vintage lamp is hitting all the right notes for this new Chintz Charming interiors trend.

Are you a Chintz Charming fan?