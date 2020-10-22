We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aside from opening presents, Christmas lunch is the big event of the day, so you want it to be extra special. The food is sorted, but what about the table? Is it looking lovely or does it need a bit of extra magic?

If you want to make it shine, start with the tableware. Christmas is the time to add glitz and glamour, and gold is sophisticated and timeless. New ranges include some stylish white and gold dinnerware with a lustre finish, gold holographic-style placemats with an Art Deco feel and glasses with a gold pattern that are beautifully elegant.

Introduce stunning Angel Wing accessories in the form of a gravy boat and salt and pepper shakers for something a bit different. Or, for a more peaceful vibe, keep it simple with white tableware that has a handmade feel and add natural foliage for a Scandi look.

Candles are a must-have at Christmas too, so look for simple white pillar candles or modern tealight holders that will create a soft warm glow, without being so high that they hinder conversation across the table.

Lastly, no self-respecting household is without a drinks trolley these days, so why not splash out and buy one for the festive season, knowing you will use it all year round.

1. Run the show

Add sparkle and shine to the table with a gold sequinned runner, it will set the scene in an instant. Then add delicately patterned china and gold effect cutlery for the special day.

2. Work some monochrome magic

White and grey never goes out of style. Make sure dining chairs are comfortable so you can linger over the meal, and keep the china simple so the food is the hero.

3. Elevate the everyday

Uncomplicated but elegant, this china could be used everyday, but dressing the table with flowers and foliage and adding candlelight takes it to another level.

4. Keep it simple

These stylish placemats set the scene and the circle design is echoed on the dinnerware. A classic white linen napkin and a sprig of fir is all you need.

So if you’re still looking for the perfect finishing touches to dress your dining room, you need look no further than these must-haves from Next.

