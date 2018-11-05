Pinterest reveals THE biggest Christmas trends for 2018

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style, take a look at what Christmas decor ideas are trending right now

Dig our your elf hat and prepare the mulled wine because Christmas is coming to town! Spread festive cheer in style this year with the latest Christmas trends. From decorating style tips to party ideas, where better to look for the latest trends than Pinterest? The search engine has shared with us its Christmas Trends 2018.

Christmas decor ideas is up 31 per cent on Pinterest, year on year, meaning we’re more excited about it than ever! From asymmetric wreaths to Christmas card displays, there’s a decorating idea for all decors.

Pinterest Christmas Trends 2018

1. Creative table napkins

It seems we’re looking for new, easy ways to make an impact for Crimbo dinner. Napkins are the must-have item to dress the table but often the least interesting. Until now – with searches for ‘creative table napkins’ up a whopping 540 per cent year on year.

From folding them into Christmas tree shapes to adding rustic embellishments, napkins are having a decorative moment. Not since the years of folding napkins into swans has this humble table accessory seen such attention.

2. Letterboard menus

No longer just for weddings, letterboards are being used to showcase dinner menus for all party occasions. Letterboard menus are up in search by 472 per cent. It’s not like we don’t know what’s on the menu for Christmas dinner, but it’s certainly a nice styling touch.

Letterboards make a lovely finishing touch to festive party tables – we’re thinking NYE parties!

3. Asymmetrical wreaths

Wreaths for Christmas, hardly ‘ground-breaking’ to quote the Devil Wears Prada’s Amanda Priestly! But this year the much-loved wreath gets a rethink.

A half-dressed wreath is the epitome of trendy for this year, with searches for asymmetrical wreaths up 27 per cent. For Christmas 2018, if your wreath isn’t asymmetrical you’re not fully embracing the trends.

4. Zero waste gift wrap

Before you go out and buy all the paper – check out this savvy way with gift presentation! Furoshiki is the Japanese art of gift wrapping that embraces a more Eco-friendly approach.

Using fabric rather than paper, so could be festive napkins or left-over fabric remnants from sewing projects, this art form saves not only paper – but also tape and the use of scissors. It’s a skill to master, so we suggest watching demonstration videos to perfect your wrap.

5. Christmas card displays

Thanks to the power of Washi tape, anything is possible! Fashion festive shapes using seasonal cards. A simple yet effective way to dress walls for the Yuletide celebrations.

6. Marbled baubles

The popularity for all things marble shows no signs of fading. The search term for marble ‘ornaments’ is up a huge 113 per cent.

7. Christmas tree skirts

Also know as the Christmas tree collar, the skirt is the decorative touch that hides the bottom of the tree. Whether your foliage is real or faux, a skirt hides all the unsightly bits – like the plastic bucket or the metal feet. It’s been boiling away for the last few years, but with an increase of 381 per cent, skirts are set to be EVEN bigger this year.

8. Upcycled ornaments

Up in search by a huge 325 per cent, apparently Christmas 2018 is the year to make your own decorations using recycled fabrics and materials.

9. Leaf place cards

Simple but stylish. Using leaves to dress the dining table is a great way to add nature to your decorating scheme. Simply pick a leaf and use metallic pens and spray paints to add a touch of festive sparkle.

Happy festive decorating to one and all.

*Pinterest calculated the trends using global search results from September 2017 to September 2018.