Surrounded by countryside but only 50 miles from London, this sprawling contemporary property has just gone on the market

Imagine spending summer afternoons lake swimming, fishing on the River Wey, hiking or sailing, all in the privacy of your own home. It’s no wonder that Coachmans Lodge comes with a hefty price tag – this is one jaw-dropping property.

Fancy putting in a bid? This immaculate family home for sale in St John’s Hill, London, is even prettier inside

On the market with Savills, this modern, airy property will set you back an eye-popping £4.5 million.

Approached by a winding drive and surrounded by picturesque countryside, the lodge was built less than ten years ago by its current owners. Not only are there three bedrooms in the main house (with potential for more) but an additional cottage provides a further four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Currently used as an office space, this could serve as the perfect guest house or rental investment. You really are getting a lot of house for your money.

Exterior

Designed to make the most of the lush surrounding countryside, windows feature prominently at Coachmans Lodge. The property is therefore flooded with natural light, and made cosier with the addition of a statement fireplace. It’s the ideal place to curl up with a book from that impressive library.

Dining room

The dining room adjoins the kitchen and, consistent with the rest of the property, benefits from magnificent countryside views.

Kitchen

The kitchen is as light and spacious as you’d expect, with a huge cooker and island comprising storage and sink. Just imagine the dinner parties you could have, with guests mingling around the fire, glass of wine in hand…

Master bedroom

The master bedroom is extremely capacious, with a balcony (yep, the owners have thought of everything) and en-suite bathroom.

En suite

The bathroom is generously equipped with walk-in shower, bath tub and not one but two sinks.

Lake

There are two lakes in the lodge’s grounds, surrounded by fenced paddocks. Formal gardens occupy an area to the front of the house, as well as wild flower banks and specimen trees.

Coachmans Cottage

Coachmans Cottage is a stunning property in its own right. With its own separate entrance set away from the main house, there is easily enough space to occupy another family here.

The Studio

A separate studio provides yet more accommodation, with a kitchen and living area, bedroom and bathroom. Truly a mind-boggling amount of space!

How would you like spend a summer at Coachmans Lodge?