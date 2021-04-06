We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Urban Outfitters is well known for its edgy, trend-led fashion and homewares, so its no surprise that when they decided to stock a paint brand, it needed to be just as cool and daring. Roll in COAT, the eco-conscious online brand that makes high-quality paint and no-mess, hand-painted peel-and-stick swatches for easy colour testing.

So, what can we expect from this new, exciting pairing? Well, you’ll find nine striking shades that you’ll be hard-pressed to choose between, all of which will be stocked online at Urban Outfitters.

‘COAT takes a really agile approach to our colour palette,’ says co-founder Rob Abrahams. ‘We love creating and launching distinct and exciting new colours, so it was amazing to work with Urban Outfitters and their styling teams to create such a jaw-dropping colour edit.’

COAT x Urban Outfitters exclusive paint collection

Whether you’re after a brand new colour scheme throughout, fancy injecting some colour into a drab room, or just want to try something completely different, this collection certainly stands out from the crowd.

‘The colours really channel a youthful and free vibe,’ says Rob. ‘They sit alongside the COAT core palette as a daring and purposeful edit with a real nod to 70s vintage, too. They’re perfectly channelling the Urban Outfitters brand and suit its customers to a tee.’

Let’s take a look at some of the colours in the collection…

6AM Sunrise

This candy pink, called 6AM Sunrise, is girlie without being overly feminine, bright without being shocking, and works a treat when paired with hints of black, fresh white and pops of greenery.

Buy now: 6AM Sunrise paint, £40 for 2.5l flat matt emulsion, COAT Paints at Urban Outfitters

Terrarium

We’ve seen greens grow in popularity, but rather than sage or forest greens, why not go for this vibrant shade called Terrarium? We love it with the dark inky blue and sunny yellow accessories shown here.

Buy now: Terrarium paint, £40 for 2.5l flat matt emulsion, COAT Paints at Urban Outfitters

Ridge Walk

This vivid orange makes a great backdrop for modern or mid-century furniture – the question is, are you brave enough?

Buy now: Ridge Walk paint, £40 for 2.5l flat matt emulsion, COAT Paints at Urban Outfitters

Vintage Tan

Less bright but no less stylish, this Vintage Tan is one of our favourites out of the range.

Buy now: Vintage Tan paint, £40 for 2.5l flat matt emulsion, COAT Paints at Urban Outfitters

Intrigued to see the rest of the colours? Then head over to Urban Outfitters, where you’ll find COAT’S core range, plus this new collection – all of which are available in either flat matt emulsion, soft sheen emulsion or eggshell.

We’d love to know your favourite from the new range – and which room you’d use it in.