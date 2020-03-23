Trending:

This online tool reveals how much toilet paper you ACTUALLY need during self-isolation

It's a lot less than you think
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Empty supermarket shelves have become a frighteningly common sight at the moment. But, before you’re tempted to panic buy toilet roll at the sight of a miraculous full shelf, think before you buy.

    Related: This company is offering free soap to anyone who needs it – grab yours now!

    Free Tips have created a Quarantine calculator to help discourage people from stockpiling.
    The betting website has turned it’s expertise from darts and horse races to helping you work out the odds on how much toilet roll you will get through during self-isolation.
    Quarantine calculator 1

    Image credi: Ti-Media

    The calculator will help you work out how much pasta, toilet roll and even wine you would need to survive a 14 day quarantine period. Free Tips Quarantine calculator is really easy to use and may be just the thing you need to give you some peace of mind.

    Quarantine calculator

    For example, if you want to work out how much toilet roll you will need for 14 days, the first slider will allow you to select how many sheets your toilet rolls have. You can then input how many sheets you usually use per visit. This will allow you to work out how long each roll will last.
    The second slider will determine how many visits are made to the toilet by the people in your household a day. While the third slider then helps work out many rolls you will need based on how long you think you are going to be in lockdown for.

    View this post on Instagram

    It is fair to say that we find ourselves in uncharted waters. COVID-19 is bringing a change to the UK and it’s clear that lots of things are going to have to shift around in order to help us cope.⁣ ⁣ At Tesco, we have been doing everything we can to keep business as usual, but we now have to accept it is not business as usual. In the last two weeks, we have seen significant and prolonged increases in demand across all of our stores and this is leading to shortages in some products for some customers.⁣ ⁣ Reacting to the latest government announcements, we have to plan on this situation being the new normal and we will do all that we can to make the food you want available, but we need your help.⁣ ⁣ In order to protect the core shopping essentials, we are going to implement some changes in our stores. The changes are designed to simplify what we do so that we can provide more of what people need in a clean and safe environment. We ask for your understanding and your support.⁣ ⁣ So, if you could help us by limiting demand of essential items and allowing us to focus on the core needs of our customers – we are confident that we can continue to feed the nation. We are delivering food daily to our stores, but this is a very challenging time and we will only get through this if we work together.⁣ ⁣ Thank you for your support.

    A post shared by Tesco (@tescofood) on

    Trust us when we say you probably need a lot less toilet roll than you think. Using the tool, Free Tips estimated that the average family of four would only need 20 toilet rolls for 14 days.
    Before going to the shops, take time to work out if you have enough pasta or toilet roll to see you through this difficult time. Supermarkets have said there is not a shortage of store cupboard essentials. However, they are struggling to keep the shelves stocked due to demand.
    Many supermarkets have introduced measures to try and keep up with the demand. Many are limiting the number of products that customers can buy. Shops, like Sainsbury’s and Iceland, have  introduced a dedicated hour at opening time for vulnerable customers to shop.

    View this post on Instagram

    A few changes we're making to help those in the NHS.

    A post shared by Waitrose & Partners (@waitroseandpartners) on

    Morrison’s and Waitrose are also introducing measures to help NHS workers on the frontline of the outbreak purchase necessary supplies. Waitrose has even set aside a proportion of basic food items for those unable to get to the shop’s first thing.

    There is no need to panic-buy, and hopefully this calculator will help prove that to you.

    All the latest from Ideal Home