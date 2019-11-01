Achieving that sought-after modern country style has become a whole lot easier, thanks to the new Country Homes X One.World furniture collection.

Combining beautifully made furniture with modern country style, the collection features armchairs, coffee tables, side tables and more.

Here, we share a few of our favourite pieces from the brand-new collection.

Chest of drawers

A cool stone top and painted finish update this classic chest of drawers. Not just for a bedroom, it would look at home in a living or dining room, too.

Buy now: Stone-top chest of drawers, £1, 895, Country Homes & Interiors X One.World

Armchair

Natural linen upholstery brings a fresh perspective to this smart button-back armchair. One is a talking point, but put a pair together and you’ll really get the conversation started.

Vanessa Richmond, Editorial Director of Country Homes & Interiors says: ‘At Country Homes & Interiors, we love to showcase the best of modern British country style. Beautifully made furniture and home accessories that put a contemporary twist on time-tested traditional pieces, so they suit our lives and homes today.

We’re proud to have partnered with One.World to create this handpicked collection to enhance any room.’

Buy now: Button-back armchair, £595, Country Homes & Interiors x One.World

Coffee table footstool

An elegant addition to any modern country living room. The upholstered top is firm enough to hold a tray, yet comfy to use as a footstool or additional seating.

‘Modern country style is about rethinking the classics. Painting a side table or adding a padded top to a coffee table makes a traditional design look new and exciting’ says Vanessa.

Buy now: Padded-top coffee table, £575, Country Homes & Interiors X One.World

Side table

The natural grain of this mango wood table brings a contemporary look to this traditional shape. But you could even call it a new twist on an old favourite!

Buy now: Carved side table, £225, Country Homes & Interiors X One.World

The stunning collection is online now, ready to be delivered to your home well in time for visiting guests over Christmas.

So which is your favourite piece?