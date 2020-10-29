We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s a new colour trend standing out from all the rest for 2021. Identified by leading paint experts Crown as ‘Natural Light’, it’s a colour palette of new neutrals.

As seen on our core paint trends report, decorating our homes in natural paint shades is growing in popularity and will continue to do so well into next year.

The new neutrals are warmer for 2021 – less grey, more beige. With earthy tones, soft hues and warm clay colours becoming more prevalent in decorating schemes over the next 12 months.

Crown’s expert colour consultant Judy Smith explains how to get the look right in our own homes.

How to use neutral paint shades

1. Coordinate warming hues

‘When working with neutrals, it’s a good idea to combine colours in your interior scheme to keep the space from looking cold’ Judy advises.

2. Layer tones to add depth

‘Tones of grey, for example, work particularly well with chalky pinks and lavender’ She explains. ‘Combining different depths of tone is also very effective, like bright coral or

deep terracotta with a soft and pale blue.’

3. Compliment with accent accessories

‘After you’ve finished decorating, bring the scheme together using coloured accessories like pillows and throws, or even painted furniture and ceramics’ she suggests.

Invoking feelings of calm and serenity, neutral toned shades aid a sense of wellness within the home. Whether in a shared family space such as a living room or in a more

intimate area like a reading nook or home office these colours work well in all areas of the home.

Muted neutral paint colours are easily paired with darker, metallic or natural accessories. Giving the scheme a freedom that can be transformed to suit a variety of decor styles.

Will your home be a welcoming neutral haven in 2021?