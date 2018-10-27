The department store is set to shut 50 branches

We know Halloween is coming up but things are looking particularly scary on the high street right now. With BHS gone and House of Fraser hanging on by a thread, news has just reached Ideal Home HQ of Debenhams closing down 50 of its stores. Is no one safe?!

You can chart Debenhams history way back to 1778, when William Clark opened a drapers on London’s Wigmore Street. Then in 1813, William Debenham invested in the company, and by 1905 it bore his name. It’s since become one of the high street’s most enduring brands. So we really hope it can survive another 240 years.

Debenhams has yet to announce when we’ll see the closures, or which stores are likely to disappear. And the only bright side we can see is that it will trigger some epic closing-down sales.

Here are just a few of the things we’d miss if Debenhams closed down for good.

1. J at Jasper Conran

So H&M and countless others may be all over the designer collabs these days. But we won’t forget that Debenhams was the first to do it properly. Back in 1993, it launched its Designers at Debenhams range, with the aim of making top-flight designers affordable to the masses.

Designers have come and gone (Betty Jackson and Henry Holland, to name but two), but special mention has to go to Jasper Conran. He’s been on board since day one and continues to come up trumps with fabulous womensware and home ranges.

2. The Blue Cross sales

There’s no 20 per cent off nonsense to be found here. When Debenhams does a sale they don’t mess about, often slashing 70 per cent off prices.

3. Out of stock at Oasis/Wallis/Warehouse? Get it at Debenhams

When that must-have party outfit sells out online, and you’ve tried three branches with no luck, just head to Debenhams. Your jumpsuit of dreams may well be waiting in the racks of the store concession, because no one ever remembers this trick!

Another plus of having all the brands in one place is that you don’t need to run the gauntlet of your local shopping centre – or send back three separate parcels when you order online. Instead you can mix and match brands and embark on one big trying-on sesh.

4. The free bra-fitting service

Did you know that 80 per cent of ladies are wearing the wrong bra size? But Debenhams has always been here to help. Yes, we know M&S does this, too, but Debenhams has a much larger selection of brands, making it even easier to get a bra you love with the perfect fit.

5. Ben de Lisi’s French Bulldogs

Ben has been designing a diffusion line for Debenhams since 1997 – but his foray into homes for the first time in 2009 sent Frenchie fans wild. Inspired by one of his pet French Bulldogs, Ben designed the Ella cushion. It’s still Debenhams’ fastest ever-selling cushion to this day.

Sadly, Ella is no longer available (in cushion form) but she has been reincarnated in the form of a toothbrush holder and other bathroom accessories!

6. The Debenhams carvery

If you’ve never visited a Debenhams restaurant you could be missing a trick. PROPER fish and chips (with mushy peas), burgers, salads and toasties are all on the menu. But the star of the show has to be the carvery. And we’re not the only ones that think so…

What will you miss if your local Debenhams closes its doors for good?