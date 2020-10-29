We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Famous for its floral fabrics and country classic furniture Laura Ashley became a staple for many modern country homes. Fan and all those left heartbroken by the news of stores closing down back in March can rejoice – it’s back!

The iconic homes emporium is partnering with Next to reintroduce signature Laura Ashley home products online and in stores nationwide.

Laura Ashley coming to Next

Next will be launching the licensed Laura Ashley collections next Spring. The returning range includes upholstered furniture, home fragrance, mail order flowers and a new nursery range.

‘We are very pleased to be partnering with Next to take the brand to the next level’ exclaims Poppy Marshall-Lawton, Head of Brand & Partnerships at Laura Ashley.

‘Finding the right brand partner to relaunch Laura Ashley was incredibly important to us. We’re delighted with all the opportunities presented and felt partnering with such a dynamic British retailer, such as Next, was the perfect progression.’

Poppy recalls,’Laura Ashley herself was always inspired by the past but excited about the future. So getting the chance to reinvigorate the brand is a perfect new chapter in our already fabulous story.’

Laura Ashley’s much-loved home products are set to arrive in Spring 2021. The range will be online and showcased in selected Next stores, with designated branded zones.

‘Next is delighted to be partnering with Gordon Brothers and the Laura Ashley team to relaunch this iconic British brand’ says Simon Wolfson, CEO at Next.

‘We believe that the combination of the design vision of the Laura Ashley team alongside Next’s online and retail infrastructure can combine to revitalise this world class brand.’

Both with a loyal fan base, this partnership is a winning combination. Roll on next spring for a home decor refresh.