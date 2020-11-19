We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Habitat is delighting shoppers with these simple, yet stylish paper Christmas trees. Whether you’re looking to decorate the dining table, the window sill or the mantelpiece this season – these new on-trend trees are the ticket. And right now, thanks to early seasonal sales the Habitat designs are even cheaper.

Habitat’s trending paper Christmas trees

These versatile paper Christmas trees are an easy way to add festive cheer to just about any room. In the living room you can create a Christmas centrepiece on a coffee table. Pair an assortment of these trees in amongst foliage along the mantelpiece to make a festive focal point. Or run a few down a dining table to set the scene for Christmas mealtimes.

Noella Off-White Paper Christmas Tree: was £10, Now £8

Even £2 off is a great deal, because every pound counts at Christmas. This is the 20cm tall off-white paper Christmas tree design – ideal for lining the sideboard in a hallway to set the scene for a festive greeting. View Deal Noella Black Paper Christmas Tree: was £12, Now £9.60

The next size up measure 30cm in height, allowing shoppers to create a display with different height arrangements. View Deal Finished with a gold glitter edge, both sizes are available in the Off-white and Black colour designs. The retailer’s website explains, ‘Exclusive to Habitat, the Noella tree is supplied flat and assembles easily with a magnetic fastening, which also enables the decoration to be reused next year.’

Habitat have shared the trendy trees with fans over on Instagram, where they have been met with much admiration. Gaining over 3,484 likes collectively.

With a theme among of pure love generating from the comments As one follower writes, ‘Love the black trees!’. ‘Love 😍 ‘ says another simply. With ‘Love the tree decs!’ exclaiming one.

How will you be decorating for Christmas 2020?