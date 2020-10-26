We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The microwave is one of the most-used items in a modern household. However, a new survey reveals it is also the dirtiest kitchen appliance.

A survey by cookware store Oliver’s Kitchen found that eight in ten Brits had never thoroughly cleaned their microwaves. It’s shocking considering the amount of use this clever gadget gets.

Surprisingly, more Brits admitted to not cleaning their microwave than cleaning the oven. Only 68 per cent of respondents admitted to having deep cleaned their oven within a year.

If you have yet to give your microwave a good clean, it is very easy. Simply squeeze the juice of a lemon into a small bowl of water. Microwave for five minutes on high, and leave to stand for five minutes, before wiping down the inside and turntable.

Among these bad cleaning habits, Oliver’s Kitchen uncovered some other horrifying confessions. 73 per cent of respondents admitted to not thoroughly cleaning a cutting board after using it for raw meat. While a further 21 per cent of Brits admitted to not washing their hands before preparing food.

In 2020, the Food Standards Agency revealed that an estimated 2.4 million cases of food poisoning occurred in the UK on an annual basis. While a further 380,000 annual cases of norovirus were linked to food preparation and consumption in the UK.

Many of these cases can stem from poor hygiene practices in your home kitchen. To minimise your risk, make sure you wash your hands with hot soapy water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Opt for separate cutting boards for meat, fish and fresh produce to avoid cross-contamination. Once used, make sure you wash them in hot soapy water. Replace any cracked boarded that could be harbouring bacteria.

62 per cent of Brits admitted to not washing or changing their kitchen dishcloth regularly. The dishcloth is one of the dirtiest places in your kitchen according to studies. Get into the habit of using a new dishcloth every few weeks to limit the spread of bacteria.

Are you guilty of any of these kitchen cleaning bad habits?