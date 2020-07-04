We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thanks to a splash of paint and a stencil this courtyard patio has gone from drab to fab. Karen McCarthy, from South Wales, decided to transform her courtyard with newly painted patio slabs and a faux outdoor rug design.

The tired outdoor area is now a chic Mediterranean-inspired space, and better still it was done on a budget – costing just £60.

Karen’s patio before

Karen told money-saving community Latest Deals, ‘I wanted to spruce up the area outside my kitchen and decided to use some light grey masonry paint to cover the tired old slabs.’

‘Having seen outdoor rugs online I came up with the idea of using paint to create a ‘faux rug’ effect for underneath my bistro set.’

Stage 1 – faux rug painted onto the patio

Karen used dark grey and white Frenchic Al Fresco paint and a homemade stencil to create the faux rug design. ‘I cut the stencil out of mylar plastic. I bought several sheets for £7 but you can buy ready-made stencils online.’

‘It took around two days to complete and the materials available online cost around £60.’ Detailing she spent £27 on Sandtex paint, £18 on the Frenchic paint.

Karen goes on to explain, ‘I also bought LED solar lights for the ivy on the wall for £5, and the mirror cost £6.99, both from Home Bargains.’

After – painted patio makeover

Karen is delighted with the look of her newly transformed patio. And says just how it’s changed her life, ‘It’s lightened up the whole area. And not being able to go on holiday because of the current situation, I’ve brought a touch of the Mediterranean to my home instead,’ she adds.

The painted stencilled area creates a zone dedicated for dining. Dressed to impress with a stylish bistro table, decorative wall clock and blooming hanging baskets.

Karen’s top tips for painting patio slabs

Tip 1: ‘My advice would be to make sure the area is cleaned beforehand. I had it jet-washed a couple of weeks beforehand.

Tip 2: ‘When painting in an area that you need access to, paint every other slab so you can still walk on it whilst the painted area is drying.’

‘I have added small white LED solar lights to the foliage on the wall making it cosy at night’ Karen explains. A beautiful finishing touch to add further ambience for evenings spent alfresco, holiday style.

