Prepare to be inspired. See how one Instagram interiors influencer’s upcycled baby changing table is transformed into a show-stopping tribal-style piece of furniture in no time.

Painting furniture can be a great way to giving it a new lease of life to pre-loved furniture and kick start the decoration of a room, making an old piece look good as new to match the new theme.

Using Rust-Oleum furniture paint Sofie, @threeboysandapinkbath, shows us just how easy it is to update an old piece of furniture – into something to show off with pride.

See how, in five easy steps, a bland baby changer is transformed into a tribal style beauty to behold…

DIY upcycled baby changing table

What you will need

Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint in Chalk White

Rust-Oleum Satin Finish Furniture Paint in Carbon

Rust-Oleum Metallic Finish Furniture Paint in Gold

Paint brushes

Pencil

Masking tape

Step 1. Clean down surface

The joy of Rust-Oleum furniture paint is often that there’s no need for sanding down the furniture before using. Simply clean the choice furniture piece down, to ensure the surface is grease and dust free.

Step 2. Water down the chalk paint

Take the Rust-Oleum Chalky Finish Furniture Paint in Chalk White and decant into a vessel, adding enough water to thin it down. This creates a lighter coat to wash over the bare furniture piece. Water it down as much as you like, until you’re happy with the result.

Step 3. Draw out your design

Draw out your design on a piece of paper, anything goes – the bolder the better! Use this to measure out and tape your design onto the furniture, using masking tape. Tip: Sofie kept her draws in the unit while doing this, finding it easier.

Step 4. Apply the paint

Using your chosen furniture paint colours, paint each section of your taped-off design. Allow this to dry fully. Tip: Sofie used Chalky Finish Furniture Paint in Chalk White; Satin Finish Furniture Paint in Carbon and Metallic Finish Furniture Paint in Gold for her design.

Step 5. Remove tape

Once the paint is completely dry carefully peel off the tape. There is the option to apply a layer of Furniture Finishing Wax to seal the design and ensure the paint is water repellent and sealed again stains. (We’d recommend this especially if you too choose to upcycle a baby changing table.)

Video Of The Week

And voila, from bland to grand in no time at all.

Transform the appearance of any piece of old furniture with a splash of paint. Available in a range of 32 beautiful shades the Rust-Oleum Chalky Furniture Paint is perfect for the job. It dries to a soft, chalky, flat matt finish and is super easy to apply. All these paints are available from B&Q stores nationwide.

Happy upcycling.