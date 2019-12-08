Firm Christmas favourite the Poinsettia has been given a merry makeover! As Dobbies Garden Centres welcome the arrival of a brand-new Mouse Poinsettia.

The Mouse Poinsettia comes in the same signature red as the traditional Poinsettia, but displays rounded leaves in place of the familiar points.

The sweet name is inspired by the soft round shape, resembling mouse ears.

Always ahead of the garden trend curve, Dobbies is the first and only national retailer to stock the contemporary take on the traditional Poinsettia.

Dobbies’ merry new Mouse Poinsettia

Adding a jolly splash of festive red to any room, the Mouse Poinsettia is set to be a must-have houseplant for Christmas 2019. The petite plant is the ideal size for any small space in need of some festive cheer.

‘The Mouse Poinsettia is definitely my favourite festive find, ‘ says Claire Bishop, houseplant buyer for Dobbies.

‘We are really excited that this is the first time it has been available as a Christmas houseplant. The new variety is grown across three nurseries in the UK to avoid them being in transit too long before they hit the shelves – as they are very delicate creatures.’

How to care for your Mouse Poinsettia over Christmas

Given their delicate nature, we welcome Claire to share her top tips for keep poinsettia looking their best.

1. Avoid overwatering

‘Overwatering can be the biggest way to damage these delicate plants,’ Claire explains. ‘It’s best to check whether the surface of the soil has completely dried out before giving them a drink. If leaves start to wilt, that’s a sign they need some extra water, but make sure they are never left sitting in water.’

2. Position in sunlight

‘Originating from Central America, these plants are used to sunshine. So they love to be placed where they can soak up as might light as possible’ Claire informs. But warns,’ Be careful not to put them too close to windows though – if leaves or flowers touch the windowpane it can harm them.’

3. Don’t leave out in the cold

‘Think back to the climate that these lovely plants thrive best in, it’s a good way to understand why they don’t do well in the cold! Take extra care to avoid placing them in a room where the temperature could suddenly drop. When making the journey home with them, keep your Poinsettia wrapped up to protect from the cold winter chill.’

New for Christmas 2019, this is set to be the new houseplant flourishing during festivities this year.