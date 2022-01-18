We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New research has revealed that our dream kitchen in 2022 hinges around one key kitchen appliance. It’s not some high tech gadget, no it’s simply a quiet dishwasher – emphasis on the quiet.

To find out which kitchen ideas we’re dreaming of this year, kitchen experts at Magnet surveyed 2,000 homeowners. Apparently, we want a dishwasher that won’t disrupt work calls, capable of scrubbing pots and pans without making a racket. We don’t ask for much, do we?

1 in 5 people (21%) said their interest in interior design was the reason for wanting a new kitchen. Take a look at the hottest kitchen trends for 2022 for some mood-boarding inspiration.

Among the most coveted kitchen features, ‘beautiful marble worktops’ came out on top with 17% of the votes. And we can see why – marble or marble-look quartz never fail to add wow-factor and classic luxury.

Second on the dream kitchen list was ‘zoning’ – making a space that can be used for working, cooking, eating and socialising. Third, and surprisingly high up on the list of priorities was a ‘quiet’ dishwasher.

Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole

Clearly, we’ve all reached our limit with clattering appliances disrupting Zoom calls or whirring away when we’re trying to wind down in the evening. If you want something that will operate at a near-silent hum, brands like Miele, Bosch, and Samsung offer quiet dishwashers.

Video Of The Week

Whatever model you have, Ideal Home‘s Digital Editor Tamara Kelly says her top tip is to make sure there is some kind of padding underneath because it’s the spin that makes the most noise. She used an all-surface underlay to cushion her dishwasher from the kitchen units on either side and says to make sure there’s minimal wiggle room underneath.

Top 10 dream kitchen features

Dramatic marble worktops 17%

Well-designed for multiple occasion use eg: WFH 15%

Quiet dishwasher 13%

Twin ovens to help with at-home entertaining 12%

Breakfast bar or workstation 11%

American-style fridge 10%

Accent lighting & LEDs 9%

Wine cooler 5% (we wouldn’t say no)

Bifold doors to the garden 5%

Coloured units 3%

We recently broke down just how much it costs to run a dishwasher, and the energy-saving features to look for in a new one. Which features would your dream kitchen have?