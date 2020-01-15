Dunelm has just taken our bath time to a whole new level of luxury with the launch of its highly-anticipated Dunelm bath side table.

Ever since we heard whisperings that Dunelm was planning to launch a side table for the bath we’ve been checking our emails daily for news. Finally, the marble bath side table is here and we can’t wait to add it to our bathrooms.

New Dunelm bath side table

Crafted from stainless steel with a white marble top finish the side table is a true beauty.

Not only is the marble print bang on trend for bathrooms in 2020, we also couldn’t help noticing that it looks very similar to the marble side table in Kylie Jenner’s bathroom – as seen on her Instagram.

While we can only aspire to Kylie Jenner’s cathedral-sized bathroom. For just £35 we can get a little taste of the Kardashian level of luxury with Dunelm’s affordable version of the bath side table.

At first, we were sceptical about the idea of a side table in the bathroom. It is a bit frivolous? But after much (5 minutes) deliberation we can say ABSOLUTELY NOT! After years of precariously balancing candles and cups of tea on worn wooden stools – or worse the toilet seat lid – we deserve an upgrade.

Bathrooms have become more than just a place to keep clean. Bath trays and scented candles have transformed them into soothing sanctuaries within the home. Somewhere to relax and unwind after a long day.

‘One of the themes running throughout all the [bathroom] trends is the idea of transforming your bathroom at home into a spa-throom and creating a sanctuary where you can remain undisturbed and have time to yourself,’ explains Debbie Drake, head of design at Dunelm.

Buy now: Marble Top White Bath Table, £35, Dunelm

The bathroom side table fits perfectly in with this trend. Its clever design allows it to fits neatly alongside a freestanding bath making it a perfect fit for even the smallest bathrooms.

Position the table so it slightly overhangs the bath for easy access. Then laden up with all your relaxing must-haves; bath oils, tealights, maybe a glass of wine? Whatever tickles your fancy.

Will you be rushing to get your hands on the hot new bathroom accessory?