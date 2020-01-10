Dunelm has already made our interior dreams come true this year with the stunning new Dunelm cocktail chair, and it’s under £100!

The gorgeous art deco inspired Dunelm cocktail chair has already whipped Instagram into a frenzy of chair lust. Everything about the cocktail chair screams decadence, everything that is except the price.

Dunelm cocktail chair

Costing just £99 the special buy Mae cocktail chair is an absolute style steal. The shell-shaped chair enrobed in velvet with glamourous gold legs will make the perfect statement piece in a living room.

Buy now: Blush mae cocktail chair, £99, Dunelm

Better yet, position the chair in the corner of your bedroom. Treat yourself to a daily dose of glamour as you perch on the cocktail chair to pull on your shoes in the morning, or ponder what to wear.

When a video of the new chairs appeared on Instagram, fans were clamouring to get there hands on it. The video was viewed 23.9 times already and clocked up 123 comments.

‘Birthday pressie? x’ teased one fan.

‘They’re all gorgeous,’ wrote another.

One fan was willing to throw her whole decorating scheme out the window to get her hands on one of these chairs, writing: ‘this doesn’t suit my decor at all but it’s GORGEOUS!!!!’

Buy now: Gold mae cocktail chair, £99, Dunelm

However, it wasn’t just the chair’s looks that had Instagram reeling but the price.

‘This chair is stunning! Can’t believe it’s only £99’ wrote one user.

‘BARGAIN 😍’ commented another.

Available in five sumptuous colours including dark teal, black, gold, blush and claret, the hardest part will be deciding which shade to pick. We are particularly partial to the rich dark teal cocktail chair. We’ll be mixing the dark teal with rose or ruby coloured wall and a gold side table for an opulent finish.

Buy now: Dark teal mae cocktail chair, £99, Dunelm

However, we aren’t immune to the charms of the blush cocktail chair. This isn’t another Millenial pink chair – though it is very Instagramable. The slightly darker shade elevates it to something a little more grown-up and sophisticated.

Which is your favourite colour?