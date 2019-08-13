It might only be Tuesday but we already feel in need of a little bathtub R&R. But that might be because we just spied that the Dunelm bath rack was back in stock on Instagram!

If you don’t know what we’re talking about please go and type #bathrack into Instagram, right now. You’ll be greeted with 3,070 posts, the majority of them starring said Dunelm bath rack – and quite a few scented candles. This rack is almost as insta-famous as ‘that’ Zara dress.

The bath rack has become the ultimate symbol of bathroom decadence. It comes in handy either as extra storage in a small bathroom or as a relaxation aid, filled with all your favourite things – scented candles, flowers and a cup of tea (or wine – your choice) helping you to unwind after a long day.

Dunelm bath rack

Buy now: White Bamboo Bath Rack, £10, Dunelm

Priced at just £10, this bath rack is a real style steal. Made of sustainable bamboo, with a white painted finish it will easily cope with the water and steam in the bathroom.

When the news of the bath racks return was announced on the brands Instagram to say fans were excited would be an understatement. The post quickly clocked up 1,848 likes and 31 comments with shoppers swooning over the simple bathroom addition, including:

‘I love mine, perfect for my glass of wine whilst relaxing xx.’

‘I love mine. The best price too xx’

‘Yay! They had none last week ‘

‘I need one of these bath racks!!’

The bath rack has even attracted a few international fans with one person commenting: ‘It’s so sad that you don’t deliver to Canada!’

On the Dunelm website, the white bamboo bath rack has scored an average of 4.7 stars out of 465 reviews. Plenty of happy customers credited the bath rack as one of the best bathroom purchases they’ve ever made.

‘Didn’t expect this to be up to much for the money but after reading the great reviews I thought I’d give it a whirl! I was not disappointed – it’s by far the best bathroom purchase I have ever made! I can now escape the kids and relax with a candle, a glass of gin and watch corrie at the same time!’ says one review.

So, whether you’re looking for something to get your bathroom looking insta-fabulous or just to balance your wine on, this could be your ticket to the perfect midweek soak.

Better grab one while you can!