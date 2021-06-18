It’s Fiver Friday at Dunelm and here’s everything we are eyeing up

Fiver Friday is ON at Dunelm, and we are totally on board. Yes, the clue is in the name that you can find thousands of home buys for £5 or less at Dunelm online now, and we’re way ahead of you – we’ve already rounded up our favourite buys. See below for a nose.

From fancy looking yet inexpensive glassware to decorative doormats to greet your guests in style, bathroom accessories that you would never believe are under £5, and even artificial flowers that look real – and more – there’s lots on offer in the Fiver Friday section over at Dunelm. So, whether you are redecorating on a budget or you are searching for a few homewares for a guest bedroom, or maybe even a uni bedroom, it’s clear that Dunelm is the place to go.

Shop the entire Dunelm Fiver Friday sale.

Dunelm Fiver Friday sale – the Ideal Home edit