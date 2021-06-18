It’s Fiver Friday at Dunelm and here’s everything we are eyeing up

Fiver Friday is ON at Dunelm, and we are totally on board. Yes, the clue is in the name that you can find thousands of home buys for £5 or less at Dunelm online now, and we’re way ahead of you – we’ve already rounded up our favourite buys. See below for a nose.
From fancy looking yet inexpensive glassware to decorative doormats to greet your guests in style, bathroom accessories that you would never believe are under £5, and even artificial flowers that look real – and more – there’s lots on offer in the Fiver Friday section over at Dunelm. So, whether you are redecorating on a budget or you are searching for a few homewares for a guest bedroom, or maybe even a uni bedroom, it’s clear that Dunelm is the place to go.
Shop the entire Dunelm Fiver Friday sale.
Dunelm Fiver Friday sale – the Ideal Home edit
Four Champagne flutes for £5
A bargain price to pay for four Champagne flutes, you could even use these as garden-friendly glasses – or buy them for someone who is clumsier than the rest of us. They are elegantly shaped with a thin stem and with a 225ml capacity, they are great. They are also dishwasher-friendly. Bargain!
An oversized white frame for £3.50
Buying a few new photo frames to create or add to a gallery wall? These ones are cheap, chic and cheerful with a thick border. They measure 15cm x 10cm. Cheaper than IKEA...
An artificial Delphinium stem for £2
Artifical flowers mean you can decorate your dining table with blooms all year round. They also make for less waste, just be sure to pop them in a coloured vase so no one knows they're not in water. Buy a few of these and mix them with something like eucalyptus for a stunning artificial table bouquet.
A banana leaf doormat for £5
Need a new doormat? Spruce up your front entrance, or your back door, with a brand new mat – this one will bring the outdoors in. Not just for wiping the dirt off guests shoes, this decorative mat is also there to look stylish at the same time. And, it's a bargain for £5.
3 marble bathroom accessories for £4
Whether you are redecorating your bathroom or you just fancy sprucing it up a tad, here's how to do so on a budget. These bathroom accessories will add a touch of elegance to your loo, while one set comes with a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder and a soap tray included. They are all made of ceramic with a marble-effect finish. A bargain, if you're asking us. Ideal for a spare bathroom or a uni house, too.
2 Elysia Cocktail Glasses for £5
Well, these cocktail glasses definiely look more expensive than £2.50 each, and they'd be great for drinking Aperol Spritz, Porn Star Martinis and more. They are also super thick so you need't worry about them getting smashed, while they'll be sure to add some elegance to your dining table.
4 round woven placemats for £4.25
Buy these placemats to spruce up your dining table – and to make it look Instagrammable. Four come included in a pack, while they also come in black depending on your vibe. They are woven and made of polypropylene to stand the test of time on your table. Along with white plates and linen napkins, these place mats will look great.