14 surprisingly nice home decor accessories we’ve found for under £5

Spruce up the surfaces, sides and furniture in your home for less than a fiver with help from us at Ideal Home. Our Shopping Editor has been doing some online shopping for cute home decor accessories – on a budget of £5. And she has found everything from modern tealight holders to artificial flowers, decorative glassware and so much more. Who says being on a budget means you can’t buy nice things for your home? Not us…

Keep scrolling for our top picks from our favourite shops, including Dunelm, Urban Outfitters, Oliver Bonas and even Amazon. Don’t miss your chance as we expect these home decor accessories to sell out quick…

14 surprisingly nice home decor accessories under £5

Prices listed from low to high