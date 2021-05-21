14 surprisingly nice home decor accessories we’ve found for under £5

Spruce up the surfaces, sides and furniture in your home for less than a fiver with help from us at Ideal Home. Our Shopping Editor has been doing some online shopping for cute home decor accessories – on a budget of £5. And she has found everything from modern tealight holders to artificial flowers, decorative glassware and so much more. Who says being on a budget means you can’t buy nice things for your home? Not us…
Keep scrolling for our top picks from our favourite shops, including Dunelm, Urban Outfitters, Oliver Bonas and even Amazon. Don’t miss your chance as we expect these home decor accessories to sell out quick…
14 surprisingly nice home decor accessories under £5
Prices listed from low to high
Blush Leaf Tealight Holder | £2 at Dunelm
A bargain for £2 – and a surprisingly pretty one! – this tealight holder can add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral room of yours. While adding light at the same time, obviously.
Artificial Eucalyptus Spray Ochre 72cm | £2.25 at Dunelm
Use artificial flowers to bring the outside in year-round. No need to change their water or trim their stems, and you can mix colours and switch them up by season. Great for adding a pop of colour, too.
Cork Photo Frame | £2.25 at Dunelm
Unique and surprisingly affordable, this cork photo frame is even eco-friendly and it comes in three sizes. Use it to display your most favourite memories around your home, or for artwork.
Matte Grey Candle Holder | £2.50 at Dunelm
This would look lovely in a modern living room, placed on a coffee table with a tealight popped inside. Alternatively, it would make a great gift as it looks way more expensive than it is.
Artificial Flocked Mint Leaf Bundle 23cm | £2.50 at Dunelm
Struggling to keep herbs alive in your kitchen? Buy these artificial ones – no one will know and they look just as good. They will add life to your kitchen side, and we suggest placing them above a sink or on a windowsill.
Printed Ceramic Storage Drawer Pull | £3 at Urban Outfitters
Elements White Tealight Holder | £3 at Dunelm
Simple yet striking, this small tea light holder is a small addition that can make a big difference. We say pair it with a larger candle and a tapered one, together on a surface or in the middle of a table.
Printed Tumbler Glass | £3.50 at Matalan
This printed tumbler glass looks more expensive than it is. It’s perfect for garden use and other matching buys are available to shop. Sip your Pimms or pour yourself a freshly squeezed OJ in one of these.
Fluted Tealight Holder 14cm | £4 at Dunelm
Buy this fluted tealight holder to make a statement in your modern or minimalist home. It comes in black or white.
Fiori Orange Ceramic Condiment Dish | £4 at Oliver Bonas
They say condiment dish we say jewellery or keys dish. Use this decorated ceramic dish for holding anything from your earrings to your hair clips, for keeping them safe as well as out of sight.
Floral Glass Tumbler | £4 at Urban Outfitters
Sip your G&T in style in this floral glass tumbler – it even has a gold rim. The perfect spring summer glass for use anywhere including your garden, they’re a steal at £4 each!
Glass Embossed Bud Vase | £4.50 at Dunelm
This textured vase would look lovely with some tulips or daffodils inside. Make a statement and place it in the middle of a dining table, or in a hallway for your guests to see on arrival.
Sass & belle grey mojave glaze egg cup |
£6 £4.80 at Missguided Home
Aren’t these egg cups lovely (and a total bargain)? They are glazed to make boiled eggs anything but boring, and they come in pink or grey.
PrettyWit Macrame Wall Hanging | £4.99 at Amazon
Hang this pretty wall hanging above a cot, behind the back of a door or on a plain wall to make a statement. A steal if you have a boho-style home, and reviewers rate it 4.7-stars out of 5.
For more of what we’re buying this month, head to our shopping page.