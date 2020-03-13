We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you need a good night’s sleep this weekend, why not treat yourself to a Dunelm silk pillowcase.

This week has been a pretty stressful week. From cancelling holidays to hunting for toilet roll, we can already feel the worry creases starting to form.

Dunelm silk pillowcase

The Dunelm Dorma silk pillowcase could be just the ticket to help turn that frown upside down. Or at least make sure the creases don’t last long.

Silk is not just a dreamy material to drift off to sleep on, it is also recommended by dermatologists for its numerous beauty benefits. The secret is in the smooth surface of the material.

The lack of friction causes less tugging on the skin and hair. That means less ‘crush wrinkles’ from sleeping on our face and tangled hair when waking up.

If you are a fan of fancy face cream or facial oil, the silk pillowcase can help it work harder. This is because silk is less absorbent than traditional cotton pillowcases. That means all that lovely cream isn’t absorbed away from your skin.

However, the best part about the Dunelm silk pillowcase is that it is the affordable luxury we all need right now. Priced at £25, it is £20 cheaper than The White Company silk pillowcase at £44. You could even treat yourself to a matching set.

The new Dunelm Dorma silk pillowcases are available in three colours including ivory, silk and rose. We are particularly partial to the rose silk pillowcase.

If you have a patterned bed, it will work great as a cover for your bottom pillow. Simply whip it out when it’s time to go to sleep.

Or you can follow our lead and snap up either the rose or silver version and use them to add a pop of colour to a set of crisp white sheets.

Will you be treating yourself to this little luxury?