Move over Christmas, there’s a new crafting holiday in town! Easter is the perfect excuse to put away your red and gold craft supplies in favour of fresh pastel shades, blousy spring blooms and all the cute characters you can get your hands on.

While Easter trees and bonnets are still at the top of your Easter must-make list, we’ve put together the latest seasonal trends we’ve spotted for crafting and decorating your home this spring holiday. Be prepared for some serious Easter inspo!

1. Spring wreaths

Seasonal wreaths are becoming a big year-round trend and Easter is the perfect reason to get making using your favourite spring flowers. Wreath blanks are readily available from craft shops or improvise with a wooden embroidery hoop, like Dunelm.

It doesn’t matter if you use real or artificial flowers, although faux will mean your wreath will last for years to come. Alternatively, get creative by decorating a wreath blank with colourful eggs, feathery bird decorations or make your own blooms from paper. Anything goes, as long as it’s bright and colourful!

2. Easter crackers

If you thought crackers were just for Christmas, think again! These snap-happy table decorations can bring joy all year round, especially when they come in adorable Easter-themed characters.

Follow Hobbycraft’s lead with these Easter bunny crackers featuring glittery ears and cute hand-drawn faces, or go your own way to make other springtime favourites such as chicks and lambs. Fill with mini chocolate eggs and Easter-themed jokes:

Question: Why do we paint Easter eggs? (see end of the post for the answer)

3. Easter table décor

Decorating your table for Easter lunch is becoming as popular as going all out on your Christmas spread. Embrace the uplifting shades of spring by choosing tableware and linen in pastel hues, vases overflowing with seasonal blooms and planters filled with colourful bulbs.

Bespoke place settings are another must. Get creative tying napkins into bunny ears, wrap cutlery with pretty ribbons or craft personalised decorations for guests to take home.

4. Zero waste gifts

For an Easter gift that’s a little bit different and minimal on packaging waste, try filling clip top jars with edible treats. Fill up a canister with layers of yummy brownie mix (start with the fine ingredients like flour at the bottom and put the chunky things like chocolate chips in last) – your recipient will just need to add eggs and butter.

For the health conscious, why not create a layered jar for the perfect porridge, including rolled oats, dried fruit and seeds? Finish with a handmade recipe tag.

Short on time? Fill a jar with chocolate eggs and finish with pretty ribbons or twine. Winner!

5. Decorated eggs

Easter crafts to keep the kids busy: How to make an Easter centrepiece with painted egg decorations

Nothing says Easter like the humble egg and hard-boiled is just one way to enjoy yours this holiday. Hobbycraft has a number of ceramic and mache blanks for you and the kids to let your imaginations run wild. Love unicorns? Make these cute characters in an afternoon using polymer clay and paper flowers.

If you prefer the chocolate kind, but don’t like the wasted packaging of High Street options, there are lots of molds available for making your own chocolate eggs along with edible decorations and icing to personalise.

Joke answer: Because it’s easier than trying to wallpaper them!

Sorry, we couldn’t resist! Happy Easter crafting everyone!